WRDW-TV
Like other districts, Bamberg County tightens rules on students at games
BACMERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg County is among the latest school districts in the CSRA to tighten rules on students attending football games. The rules — launched after two shootings at Richmond County football gatherings — are a lot like ones adopted by several other districts across the region.
Aiken County School District’s plans for cut of MOX settlement
AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- A new career center for high schoolers will soon be built on Aiken Technical College’s campus. The district’s original plan was just to renovate the current career center building. The Aiken County School Board had $20-million set aside for those much needed renovations. But then they learned that the state would be […]
Construction progress continues to be made on Aiken County schools projects
Work is moving forward on the many construction projects the Aiken County Public School District has underway. Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, spoke to members of the Aiken County Board of Education during their Sept. 13 meeting about the different projects. For the Aiken High School auditorium, Murphy said rough-site grading, site utilities and storm drainage are in.
WRDW-TV
Bond granted to ex-teacher accused of inappropriate touch
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Columbia County teacher Scott Hooker was granted a $25,000 bond Monday on charges of inappropriately touching a student in 2017. He’ll have to wear an electronic monitoring device and can’t have contact in any way with the alleged victim, Madison Cooksey, or an alleged Burke County victim in a later case.
Strom Thurmond High School special education paraprofessional celebrated for work with students
Strom Thurmond High School cares about its students and staff. It recently celebrated one of its staff members who went above and beyond.
WRDW-TV
New arrest made in Josey football homecoming shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in a shooting that injured two people at a Josey High School football gathering. Jamel Robinson, 19, surrendered Monday at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. He was wanted in connection with a...
What safety and security looks like for Richmond County high school homecoming games this weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “I love safety that’s number one,“ said Charles Norman. Gearing up for this weekends homecoming festivities, Academy of Richmond County invited fans into the stadium for their homecoming game against Lincoln County. But safety is most important… after two recent shootings on school property the Richmond County School system is reviewing safety […]
WJBF.com
Violent threat at Greenbrier M.S. turns out to be false
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, September 23rd, a report was made to a teacher that a student threatened violence against Greenbrier Middle School. The school resource officer immediately responded, upon further investigation it was discovered that there was not threat made. Because this rumor has caused concern,...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Plans for Fort Gordon’s Cyber Center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta has a long history as a military town. But sometimes we forget about the people in charge of the massive army post. Brigadier General Paul Stanton is the commanding general of Fort Gordon and the Cyber Center of Excellence, and he stopped by to talk one on one with Richard Rogers about the Cyber Center.
WRDW-TV
Columbia Middle School student charged in connection with threat
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student has landed in some trouble over some threatening comments, according to officials. It comes as schools in neighboring Richmond County have been plagued in the past two days by online rumors of threats. The Columbia County School District said that during...
WRDW-TV
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
WRDW-TV
Exclusive interview: Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. talks recent crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. in an exclusive interview. Almost two months ago, Davis gave a passionate speech claiming he had a plan to stop violent crime on our streets. We’ve heard nothing about this plan. Davis said nothing specific but...
WRDW-TV
Former Georgia Bulldog visits Burke County students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Georgia Bulldog is making his way to Burke County to set an example for the students. Malcolm Mitchell gave away copies of his new book, ‘Hey Georgia.’. He also read to the kids, teaching them the importance of learning in the classroom. Mitchell...
wfxg.com
Family seeks answers from Richmond County in cold case investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriffs office deputies found couple Hilton and Jeannette Turner dead inside their home on February 17, 2021. Almost two years later, their family is still searching for answers. The son of the deceased couple, Hilton Turner Jr says, "No, I haven't heard any new...
WRDW-TV
Laney High community comes together for homecoming
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a week ago Saturday that Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at Josey High School and the previous day at Laney High School. This prompted the Richmond County School Board to almost cancel tailgates and homecoming parades entirely. That motion...
Fatal traffic accident on Highway 88 in Washington County victims identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal traffic accident happened late Saturday night in Washington County, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. It happened on Highway 88 on Fall Line Freeway at the Jefferson County line. Sheriff Joel Cochran says two cars were involved, and the victims...
WRDW-TV
Local gang intervention specialist needs your help to create a better future
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In light of a recent string of violence over the last week, Richmond County deputies say none of the shootings are related. However, they do have speculations of gang activity after two teens were shot and killed Monday night. We’ve shown you board members saying that...
WRDW-TV
Screven County slaying blamed on dispute over dog shooting
SYLVANIA, Ga. - A dispute over a wounded dog turned deadly for a man in Screven County who became the 41st known victim of a deadly crime surge that’s been sweeping the CSRA. This latest deadly shooting happened around 12:11 p.m. Sunday on Friendship Road in a mobile home...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Investigation into complaints, policy violations at Augusta Fire
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an I-TEAM exclusive as we learn about a month-long investigation into complaints filed in the Augusta Fire Department. This comes after we got more than 100 documents from the city detailing allegations against multiple people within the department. Augusta’s Equal Employment Office just wrapped...
wgac.com
Threats Spread Today to Hephzibah High School
Parents of students at Hephzibah High School were notified of a threat there today. Richmond County School District spokeswoman Lynthia Ross says this marks the fourth school to receive a threat this week. An email from Principal Chris Nabahe said: “the school is investigating a rumor of a potential threat made against our school that students are circulating via text message.” Extra security was brought to the school as a precaution, but officials said no one was believed to be in danger. Yesterday, T.W. Josey, Glenn Hills and Lucy C. Laney High Schools, along with Murphey Middle School, were the targets of a threat that prompted school lockdowns. That came three days after a shooting outside Josey’s football stadium during a homecoming tailgate activity. Two people were shot and wounded, one critically.
