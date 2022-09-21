ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Aiken County School District’s plans for cut of MOX settlement

AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- A new career center for high schoolers will soon be built on Aiken Technical College’s campus. The district’s original plan was just to renovate the current career center building. The Aiken County School Board had $20-million set aside for those much needed renovations. But then they learned that the state would be […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Construction progress continues to be made on Aiken County schools projects

Work is moving forward on the many construction projects the Aiken County Public School District has underway. Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, spoke to members of the Aiken County Board of Education during their Sept. 13 meeting about the different projects. For the Aiken High School auditorium, Murphy said rough-site grading, site utilities and storm drainage are in.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Bond granted to ex-teacher accused of inappropriate touch

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Columbia County teacher Scott Hooker was granted a $25,000 bond Monday on charges of inappropriately touching a student in 2017. He’ll have to wear an electronic monitoring device and can’t have contact in any way with the alleged victim, Madison Cooksey, or an alleged Burke County victim in a later case.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
New arrest made in Josey football homecoming shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in a shooting that injured two people at a Josey High School football gathering. Jamel Robinson, 19, surrendered Monday at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. He was wanted in connection with a...
AUGUSTA, GA
What safety and security looks like for Richmond County high school homecoming games this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “I love safety that’s number one,“ said Charles Norman. Gearing up for this weekends homecoming festivities, Academy of Richmond County invited fans into the stadium for their homecoming game against Lincoln County. But safety is most important… after two recent shootings on school property the Richmond County School system is reviewing safety […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Violent threat at Greenbrier M.S. turns out to be false

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, September 23rd, a report was made to a teacher that a student threatened violence against Greenbrier Middle School. The school resource officer immediately responded, upon further investigation it was discovered that there was not threat made. Because this rumor has caused concern,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
One on One with Richard Rogers | Plans for Fort Gordon’s Cyber Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta has a long history as a military town. But sometimes we forget about the people in charge of the massive army post. Brigadier General Paul Stanton is the commanding general of Fort Gordon and the Cyber Center of Excellence, and he stopped by to talk one on one with Richard Rogers about the Cyber Center.
AUGUSTA, GA
Columbia Middle School student charged in connection with threat

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student has landed in some trouble over some threatening comments, according to officials. It comes as schools in neighboring Richmond County have been plagued in the past two days by online rumors of threats. The Columbia County School District said that during...
GROVETOWN, GA
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
Exclusive interview: Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. talks recent crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. in an exclusive interview. Almost two months ago, Davis gave a passionate speech claiming he had a plan to stop violent crime on our streets. We’ve heard nothing about this plan. Davis said nothing specific but...
AUGUSTA, GA
Former Georgia Bulldog visits Burke County students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Georgia Bulldog is making his way to Burke County to set an example for the students. Malcolm Mitchell gave away copies of his new book, ‘Hey Georgia.’. He also read to the kids, teaching them the importance of learning in the classroom. Mitchell...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Laney High community comes together for homecoming

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a week ago Saturday that Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at Josey High School and the previous day at Laney High School. This prompted the Richmond County School Board to almost cancel tailgates and homecoming parades entirely. That motion...
AUGUSTA, GA
Screven County slaying blamed on dispute over dog shooting

SYLVANIA, Ga. - A dispute over a wounded dog turned deadly for a man in Screven County who became the 41st known victim of a deadly crime surge that’s been sweeping the CSRA. This latest deadly shooting happened around 12:11 p.m. Sunday on Friendship Road in a mobile home...
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
I-TEAM: Investigation into complaints, policy violations at Augusta Fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an I-TEAM exclusive as we learn about a month-long investigation into complaints filed in the Augusta Fire Department. This comes after we got more than 100 documents from the city detailing allegations against multiple people within the department. Augusta’s Equal Employment Office just wrapped...
AUGUSTA, GA
Threats Spread Today to Hephzibah High School

Parents of students at Hephzibah High School were notified of a threat there today. Richmond County School District spokeswoman Lynthia Ross says this marks the fourth school to receive a threat this week. An email from Principal Chris Nabahe said: “the school is investigating a rumor of a potential threat made against our school that students are circulating via text message.” Extra security was brought to the school as a precaution, but officials said no one was believed to be in danger. Yesterday, T.W. Josey, Glenn Hills and Lucy C. Laney High Schools, along with Murphey Middle School, were the targets of a threat that prompted school lockdowns. That came three days after a shooting outside Josey’s football stadium during a homecoming tailgate activity. Two people were shot and wounded, one critically.
HEPHZIBAH, GA

