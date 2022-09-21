Triangle man in need of kidney takes to social media in search of living donor

Chris Garvey is hoping he will find a living donor or inspire others to become one.

Garvey has chronic kidney disease and is diabetic. Complications from an infected wound prevent Garvey from being on the list for a transplant from a deceased donor, so he is trying to find a match to a living donor through kidney4garv.com and social media.

Garvey, who lives in Youngsville, is a father of two grown daughters and is an advocate for all organ donation since his sister's organs were donated when she passed away more than 30 years ago.

"We were able to give to eight or nine other people," Garvey said of his sister's donated organs. "Living donation through kidneys is not an easy thing."

"So it's a very personal thing, but, it can be done. There are over 100,000 people looking for kidney transplants. So that list is very, very long. So, somebody that you can find on your own is probably a better chance. And, with a paired donation, you don't have to be the same blood type. You don't have to have the same race, color, creed, or any of that," Garvey said.

Garvey points out there is no medical cost for living donors as it is normally covered by the recipient's insurance. In his case, funds are being raised in the event he is matched to ensure his donor doesn't miss out on lost wages from work.