ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, NC

Triangle man in need of kidney takes to social media in search of living donor

By Amber Rupinta via
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srgTZ_0i52Wye600

Chris Garvey is hoping he will find a living donor or inspire others to become one.

Garvey has chronic kidney disease and is diabetic. Complications from an infected wound prevent Garvey from being on the list for a transplant from a deceased donor, so he is trying to find a match to a living donor through kidney4garv.com and social media.

Garvey, who lives in Youngsville, is a father of two grown daughters and is an advocate for all organ donation since his sister's organs were donated when she passed away more than 30 years ago.

"We were able to give to eight or nine other people," Garvey said of his sister's donated organs. "Living donation through kidneys is not an easy thing."

"So it's a very personal thing, but, it can be done. There are over 100,000 people looking for kidney transplants. So that list is very, very long. So, somebody that you can find on your own is probably a better chance. And, with a paired donation, you don't have to be the same blood type. You don't have to have the same race, color, creed, or any of that," Garvey said.

Garvey points out there is no medical cost for living donors as it is normally covered by the recipient's insurance. In his case, funds are being raised in the event he is matched to ensure his donor doesn't miss out on lost wages from work.

According to the National Kidney Foundation , one in three Americans is at risk for kidney disease while 37 million have chronic kidney disease.

Comments / 1

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

The United Methodist Church split is personal for me

Editor’s note: This writer’s op-ed was prompted by “Un-United Methodists: Church splinters between its conservative and gay-affirming sides,” a series of articles published Sept. 2 in The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The (Durham) Herald-Sun. I write regarding the ongoing doctrinal dispute within the...
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

Carver honored at nurses convention

Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th annual convention. During the awards luncheon, NCNA inducted a past president into its Hall of Fame, named seven award winners, and celebrated the graduation of its 10th Leadership Academy.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Youngsville, NC
cbs17

Former Raleigh students remember elementary school on 90th anniversary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students, staff and alumni celebrated the 90th anniversary of Swift Creek Elementary School on Saturday. The event was a chance for people to honor the original building before it’s torn down to make room for a modern school. “It’s hard to believe Swift Creek...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Transplants#Organ Donation#Chronic Kidney Disease#Charity#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
thecentersquare.com

Rocky Mount, NC Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Review fraud: How to know if online reviews are real or fake

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Online reviews can be helpful, but how do you know if those reviews are legit—or if someone is manipulating that glowing five-star review to give their product a good rating?. That was a question CBS 17 asked after a viewer provided Consumer Investigator Steve...
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy