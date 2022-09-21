Jennifer Lopez's The Mother got a brand new trailer at TUDUM. During the presentations, fans were treated to the glossy clip from Netflix. As the footage plays, The pop star is a killer operative who is trying to evader her pursuers. It seems like such a long road from being a background dancer to being a worldwide phenomenon. Action star seems like a natural fit for someone so inclined to movement. She turned 53 this year and is still as fierce a presence on the stage as fans remember during her ascent. She's gotten into directing and looks to develop that entertainment branch of her business. Also of note is her recent marriage to Ben Affleck, which sent Millenials in to tons of nostalgia around the big ceremony. Check out the clip down below.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO