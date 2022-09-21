Read full article on original website
Werewolf by Night Director Addresses Blade, Moon Knight Cameo Possibilities
Werewolf by Night is being praised in the first reactions from members of the press who saw early screeners of the Marvel Studios special coming just in time for Halloween. One of the common compliments, including those in Phase Zero's full reaction to Werewolf by Night, is how Werewolf by Night tells a self-contained story which does not rely on other characters, cameos, or ties to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe to tell a compelling story. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Werewolf by Night director Michael Giacchino opened up about how heavily they considered having other Marvel characters cameo in Marvel's first Special Presentation.
Werewolf By Night Director Reveals Brad Bird's Role
Werewolf by Night marks the first project of this scale for director Michael Giacchino, a Halloween Special from Marvel Studios which clocks in with a runtime of just under an hour. Giacchino has worked with Marvel Studios in the past, delivering musical scores for such titles as Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Before any Marvel work, Giacchino had contributed to the super hero world with the music of The Incredibles. Now, as a director, Giacchino found an opportunity to get input from The Incredibles director Brad Bird for his Werewolf by Night special.
Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought about a lot of changes now that the Multiverse exists. There has been a lot of exploration into other worlds in Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the end of Loki's first season, Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut as "He Who Remains," which teases Kang as the next big bad of the MCU. It sounds like a lot of chaos will be coming in Marvel's next phase, including during Loki's second season, which is currently in production. Loki star Tom Hiddleston recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly (via The Direct) and brought up seeing the multiple Spider-Mans in No Way Home, and the future of the multiverse.
The Watcher Trailer: Netflix Brings Internet Urban Legend to Life With Naomi Watts
Netflix has released the first trailer for The Watcher, the latest spooky offering from American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. The trailer, which was released as part of Netflix's TUDUM event on Saturday, gives fans their best look yet at the limited series which is based on the internet urban legend of "The Watcher". The series stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Mia Farrow. It's set to premiere on Thursday, October 13. You can check the trailer for the series out for yourself below.
Werewolf by Night First Reactions Surface: "Super Violent" and "Morbid"
Just over a week from release, the social embargo for Marvel's Werewolf by Night has lifted with members of the media and other early access influencers now able to share their thoughts on the studio's first-ever Halloween special. The earliest reactions praise the special's willingness to stand apart from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, largely due to it being in black and white for nearly the entire project.
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Episode 5 Trailer: Watch
Rick and Morty has been making its way through Season 6 of the series for the past month, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect next with the first trailer for Episode 5 of the season! With the sixth season launching into a new status quo in which Rick has been forced to spend more time with the Smith Family because he can no longer easily hop across dimensions after the events of the fifth season, the series has been highlighting new aspects of each of the family members. Not only that, but Rick's dynamic with each of them has changed too.
My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku's Reaction to That Major Death
Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 367 to follow! My Hero Academia's final war between the heroes and villains have resulted in some pretty big losses so far, but the newest chapter of the series has revealed how Izuku Midoriya reacted to finding out about that major hero death now that he's come to the scene! The heroes have been spending the last few chapters of the series trying their best to hold out against Tomura Shigaraki until Izuku could get there to fight him, and that led to some significant losses in the heat of battle in just that short time.
House of the Dragon: Who Is Harwin Strong?
Ser Harwin Strong, known to the people of Westeros as Breakbones, has spent the first few episodes of House of the Dragon as a background character. His father, Lyonel, and brother, Larys, have played much bigger roles in the show to this point. However, in the sixth episode of House of the Dragon, Harwin steps into the spotlight and plays a crucial part in the show's ongoing story. Let's break down exactly who he is and how he fits into the larger story.
Watch The Walking Dead Final Season Premiere Opening Minutes
The end of The Walking Dead begins at the beginning. "I've heard a lot of stories about when the world fell. There were more dead than the living, and it started to look like the world would go cold," narrates 11-year-old Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) in the opening minutes of "Lockdown," the October 2 final midseason premiere. "It felt like it was almost there. Almost. Some people survived by connecting with each other. Making found families. Others gave into the darkness. That was a long time ago. And it's now. Will it be tomorrow?"
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 First Look Released By Netflix
The Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, debuted on Netflix back in February and it was already announced in March that the series would be getting a second and third season. The sequel show is set one hundred years after the events of the first series, as the Viking Age begins to come to its end and as tensions with England and civil strife within the Viking clans begin to chip away at the empire. Currently, Netflix is sharing a bunch of new trailers and fun content during their global fan event, TUDUM, including a first look at the second season of Valhalla.
Jennifer Lopez The Mother Trailer Debuts at TUDUM
Jennifer Lopez's The Mother got a brand new trailer at TUDUM. During the presentations, fans were treated to the glossy clip from Netflix. As the footage plays, The pop star is a killer operative who is trying to evader her pursuers. It seems like such a long road from being a background dancer to being a worldwide phenomenon. Action star seems like a natural fit for someone so inclined to movement. She turned 53 this year and is still as fierce a presence on the stage as fans remember during her ascent. She's gotten into directing and looks to develop that entertainment branch of her business. Also of note is her recent marriage to Ben Affleck, which sent Millenials in to tons of nostalgia around the big ceremony. Check out the clip down below.
Photos: Young Rock Season 3 Will Recreate an Iconic Steve Austin Moment
NBC's Young Rock series is currently filming its third season, which will include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's days in the WWE as he rose to become one of the top stars of the Attitude Era. The casting for the series has indicated which WWE wrestlers will be depicted, which includes the return of Luke Hawx as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin from Season 2. Hawx took to Twitter on Monday to confirm one of the episodes will feature the iconic "Austin 3:16" promo from the 1996 King of the Ring pay-per-view. You can see the side-by-side photo of the show's recreation below.
Soul Eater Cosplay Crosses the Veil with Death the Kid
October is almost here, and that means anime fans are ready to welcome a packed season of hits. The fall cour promises to drop major shows like Chainsaw Man and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to start, after all. Of course, fans will also make time to watch their favorite spooky series ahead of the Halloween season, and one fan is going viral thanks to their take on Soul Eater's most stylish hero.
House of the Dragon Introduced New Bastards That Will Change Westeros Forever
The long-awaited time jump on House of the Dragon brought some new characters into the mix. Episode six of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, "The Princess and the Queen," saw the story leap 10 years into the future. While many of the core characters remained the same, the jump in time allowed several young characters to join the action. Both Rhaenyra and Alicent have children that are getting older, and they will play a very important role in the show moving forward.
Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 Gets First Look at Netflix Sequel
Last September, Netflix announced that Chris Hemsworth's record-breaking Extraction would be getting a sequel and now, as part of this year's TUDUM streaming event on Saturday, the streamer gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated Extraction 2. In a new video, fans get not only their first look at footage from the sequel, but the behind-the-scenes work bringing the film's mind-blowing stunts to life — including one in which a real helicopter lands on a moving train.
The Way of the Househusband Season 2 Shares Release Window
The Way of the Househusband has been quiet for the last year or so, but it won't be long before Tatsu makes his way back to the screen. After all, the yakuza-turned-husband has been working hard behind the scenes on his next anime outing. And according to Netflix, the series will launch its new season just after the new year.
Harry Potter Star Alan Rickman's Journals Reveal Why He Continued Playing Snape
Even after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2005, Harry Potter franchise star Alan Rickman decided to remain with the film series. In an excerpt from an upcoming book collecting his personal writings, Rickman explained the decision simply, writing that he felt obligated to see the role through, a compulsion that ultimately won out over any arguments against spending the last years of his life working. The entry is only one of a number of installments in his journal that detail his work on the Harry Potter films, with other entries touching on the fact that J.K. Rowling had revealed key aspects of Snape's character to him in confidence.
Bray Wyatt Responds to Fan's Joke About Being In Town For WWE SmackDown
There's quite a bit of buzz around tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, and a major part of that buzz revolves around the possible return of Bray Wyatt to the company. Thanks to numerous teases on Monday Night Raw and social media, many are convinced that the former WWE superstar is on his way back to the company. One fan decided to have some fun with all that hype with a trolling tweet about a sighting of Wyatt in Salt Lake City, Utah, where SmackDown is being filmed tonight, but little did that fan know that Wyatt would end up chiming in on it.
