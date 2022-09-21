Read full article on original website
Dam Work Continues at Wright Patman Lake Some Areas Closed
If you have been out to Wright Patman Lake recently you may have noticed several facilities including the spillway area have been closed. According to the Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintenance has been needed in many areas including its stilling basins that have to be properly maintained every 10 years. Routine maintenance began on September, 2, and the work that is being done, if all goes well, should be completed by the end of the month. Water has to be drawn down and dewatered in order to do what is needed to complete the work.
KSLA
House fire reported in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m. Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to...
KSLA
Cautionary boil advisory issued in Mandeville, Ark.
MANDEVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the community of Mandeville in Miller County, Ark. The order was issued Monday morning (Sept. 26) around 8:15 a.m. Officials with Texarkana Water Utilities say the order was issued because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss of water pressure. This loss of pressure was due to a water main break on Mandeville Road.
KSLA
SFD battles house fire in Werner Park neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames when a house catches fire on Fairy Avenue, near Midway Avenue. On Sept. 25, at 6 a.m., SFD received a dispatch sending them to a house fire on the 4300 block of Fairy Avenue in the Werner Park neighborhood. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered smoke and flames coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes.
KSLA
Isolated showers late following a hot and humid Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Much of the same for part of the day but there is a change coming. We are tracking a cold front that will move through the ArkLaTex during the afternoon and evening hours today. Highs will reach the mid-90s prior to that front. Isolated showers along the cold front will be possible. Cooler temperatures are expected this evening and the dew point temperature will also be dropping as we head into the work week. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-60s.
KSLA
Caddo offers free rabies shots, microchips for pets
Twenty small businesses in the ArkLaTex donated money, items and services to be raffled off. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. 3 injured in deputy-involved crash. Updated:...
KSLA
House fire on Fairy Avenue
Twenty small businesses in the ArkLaTex donated money, items and services to be raffled off. The parish says they plan to have another event like this soon. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Fashion Prize kicks off in October. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM...
KSLA
Fall conditions on the way this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Another hot and humid ArkLaTex weekend is ongoing but this might be the last couple of real humid days for the relatively near future. Highs today reached the mid-90s and yes, feels like temperatures did reach the triple-digits in some parts of the region. Hazy and smoky conditions were observed over Shreveport/Bossier City this afternoon, other than that, sunny skies dominated. Tonight, some clouds will appear, lows will drop to the low-70s and it will be humid.
magnoliareporter.com
Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four
A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football game was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
KTBS
Shreveport apartment complex suffers heavy damage in overnight fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An apartment complex suffered significant damage in a fire early Wednesday in Shreveport. It happened just after midnight at The Aspen in the 9000 block of Baird Road in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from one of the units.
KSLA
The first real Fall week is upon us!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! This may be Summer’s last stand, at least for the time being because we have the most beautiful Fall week ahead and I am so excited. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-60s for most of the area with some cloud cover holding on too.
KSLA
Texas Street building damaged in massive fire was in process of making comeback
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bricks, rubble, and only a portion of the old Humpfrees building still stand after a massive fire Wednesday, Sept. 22. Tim Huck owns the Sandbar, a business that’s just steps from the Humpfrees building. He said his building didn’t suffer severe damage. “Some of...
Here Are The 4 Worst Parking Lots In Texarkana
Anyone that lives in Texarkana knows what roads to avoid during the morning and afternoon rush, but what about the worst parking lots to avoid in Texarkana?. You know where I am going with its story, right? There are some parking lots that we need to go through that are terrible. From bad traffic flow, crazy drivers, and of course just backed up beyond belief these parking lots are an accident waiting to happen.
KTBS
Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
KSLA
61-year-old man shot on I-20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
KSLA
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unidentified vehicle dropped off a severely injured man at Fire Station 6 on David Raines Road in Shreveport. On Sept. 25 at 8:50 a.m., Shreveport police responded to a dispatch bringing them to Fire Station 6. When officers arrived, they learned that someone in an unidentified vehicle had dropped off an adult man with a gunshot wound at the fire station. The man had been shot in his right side with a semiautomatic weapon, authorities said.
KSLA
Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches
A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Texarkana Regional Airport named Arkansas Airport of the Year. Updated: 6 hours...
KSLA
Gov. Edwards tours paper mill facility in Shreveport making $250 million investment in state
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is giving Pratt Industries big praises after a visit to the Shreveport facility early Monday morning (Sept. 26). Pratt Industries is a paper mill company with facilities across the United States. The company is celebrating its $250 million investment in Louisiana. Gov. Edwards says this money will help the state.
