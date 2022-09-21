ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Power 95.9

Dam Work Continues at Wright Patman Lake Some Areas Closed

If you have been out to Wright Patman Lake recently you may have noticed several facilities including the spillway area have been closed. According to the Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintenance has been needed in many areas including its stilling basins that have to be properly maintained every 10 years. Routine maintenance began on September, 2, and the work that is being done, if all goes well, should be completed by the end of the month. Water has to be drawn down and dewatered in order to do what is needed to complete the work.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

House fire reported in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m. Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Cautionary boil advisory issued in Mandeville, Ark.

MANDEVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the community of Mandeville in Miller County, Ark. The order was issued Monday morning (Sept. 26) around 8:15 a.m. Officials with Texarkana Water Utilities say the order was issued because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss of water pressure. This loss of pressure was due to a water main break on Mandeville Road.
MANDEVILLE, LA
KSLA

SFD battles house fire in Werner Park neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames when a house catches fire on Fairy Avenue, near Midway Avenue. On Sept. 25, at 6 a.m., SFD received a dispatch sending them to a house fire on the 4300 block of Fairy Avenue in the Werner Park neighborhood. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered smoke and flames coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miller County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Miller County, AR
KSLA

Isolated showers late following a hot and humid Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Much of the same for part of the day but there is a change coming. We are tracking a cold front that will move through the ArkLaTex during the afternoon and evening hours today. Highs will reach the mid-90s prior to that front. Isolated showers along the cold front will be possible. Cooler temperatures are expected this evening and the dew point temperature will also be dropping as we head into the work week. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-60s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo offers free rabies shots, microchips for pets

Twenty small businesses in the ArkLaTex donated money, items and services to be raffled off. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. 3 injured in deputy-involved crash. Updated:...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

House fire on Fairy Avenue

Twenty small businesses in the ArkLaTex donated money, items and services to be raffled off. The parish says they plan to have another event like this soon. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Fashion Prize kicks off in October. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fall conditions on the way this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Another hot and humid ArkLaTex weekend is ongoing but this might be the last couple of real humid days for the relatively near future. Highs today reached the mid-90s and yes, feels like temperatures did reach the triple-digits in some parts of the region. Hazy and smoky conditions were observed over Shreveport/Bossier City this afternoon, other than that, sunny skies dominated. Tonight, some clouds will appear, lows will drop to the low-70s and it will be humid.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#County Judge#Ice Storm
magnoliareporter.com

Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four

A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football game was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
STAMPS, AR
KTBS

Shreveport apartment complex suffers heavy damage in overnight fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - An apartment complex suffered significant damage in a fire early Wednesday in Shreveport. It happened just after midnight at The Aspen in the 9000 block of Baird Road in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from one of the units.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

The first real Fall week is upon us!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! This may be Summer’s last stand, at least for the time being because we have the most beautiful Fall week ahead and I am so excited. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-60s for most of the area with some cloud cover holding on too.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Power 95.9

Here Are The 4 Worst Parking Lots In Texarkana

Anyone that lives in Texarkana knows what roads to avoid during the morning and afternoon rush, but what about the worst parking lots to avoid in Texarkana?. You know where I am going with its story, right? There are some parking lots that we need to go through that are terrible. From bad traffic flow, crazy drivers, and of course just backed up beyond belief these parking lots are an accident waiting to happen.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

61-year-old man shot on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unidentified vehicle dropped off a severely injured man at Fire Station 6 on David Raines Road in Shreveport. On Sept. 25 at 8:50 a.m., Shreveport police responded to a dispatch bringing them to Fire Station 6. When officers arrived, they learned that someone in an unidentified vehicle had dropped off an adult man with a gunshot wound at the fire station. The man had been shot in his right side with a semiautomatic weapon, authorities said.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches

A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Texarkana Regional Airport named Arkansas Airport of the Year. Updated: 6 hours...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Gov. Edwards tours paper mill facility in Shreveport making $250 million investment in state

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is giving Pratt Industries big praises after a visit to the Shreveport facility early Monday morning (Sept. 26). Pratt Industries is a paper mill company with facilities across the United States. The company is celebrating its $250 million investment in Louisiana. Gov. Edwards says this money will help the state.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy