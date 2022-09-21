Read full article on original website
12tomatoes.com
Texas Trash Pie
Sometimes you have to get on board with a tasty sweet pie, even if the name sounds a bit awful. This Texas trash pie doesn’t sound all that appetizing and to be honest it looks a bit off, too. But, once you bite into this super sweet pie (with a bit of vanilla ice cream to cut the sweetness) you’ll be wondering how you managed without this recipe. It’s perfect for bring to gatherings and it takes next to no effort to make.
thesouthernladycooks.com
EASY BAKED APPLE FRITTERS
These easy baked apple fritters are delicious! They require just a few simple ingredients and take minimal effort to prepare. I’ve served these wonderful little treats when entertaining, and they always receive lovely comments. We love recipes like this because these apple fritters are fancy enough for guests but simple enough for an easy week morning breakfast. Win! Win!
Epicurious
Garlicky Green Beans
For such a ubiquitous vegetable, green beans can be tricky. Depending on the treatment, the leggy legumes can either be a showstopper or space filler, receding into the background as a soggy side or shining center stage where their grassy sweetness and snap have the ability—and range—to steal the show. In this sautéed green beans recipe, the combination of a no-frills ingredient list, a quick boil, and a final sear in a hot pan assures a spectacularly delicious outcome. You don’t need to boil gallons of water to cook the green beans, and the quick cook time means the natural flavors and snappy texture of the green beans are retained. This is really the only green bean recipe you’ll need for quick weeknight dinners and Thanksgiving feasts alike, yielding a side dish that sports an exuberant crunch (no ice bath required) that’s seasoned just right with the warm tingle of fresh garlic. Adding the garlic to the pan along with the green beans gives it just enough time to mellow without burning or losing its flavor.
Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto-Friendly Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball is a creamy and flavorful combination of your favorite cheeses, cream cheese, and crispy bacon! It steals the show at any game night or party!. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before serving. Check out the video above...

Creamy slow cooked great northern beans
Great northern beans aren't only delicious, but they are super nutritious. They're high in fiber, potassium, magnesium, and calcium (among others). Plus, these babies are cholesterol free.
The Daily South
Deep-Dish Ham Pot Pie
A comforting classic like a pot pie never fails to satisfy on a cold fall or winter evening. This pot pie takes inspiration from France, with a creamy sauce flavored with Dijon mustard and tarragon. Deli ham subs in for chicken in this pot pie, adding a salty, savory bite, while store-bought pie crusts make the topping a breeze for a weeknight.
Perfect Guacamole
The perfect food pairing, in my eyes, at least, is the combination of tortilla chips and loaded guacamole. The shattering crack of a salty fried corn chip carrying creamy avocado brightened with lime and studded with cilantro, garlic, tomato, and chiles with every bite is pure bliss. Making guacamole from...
