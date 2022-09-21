For such a ubiquitous vegetable, green beans can be tricky. Depending on the treatment, the leggy legumes can either be a showstopper or space filler, receding into the background as a soggy side or shining center stage where their grassy sweetness and snap have the ability—and range—to steal the show. In this sautéed green beans recipe, the combination of a no-frills ingredient list, a quick boil, and a final sear in a hot pan assures a spectacularly delicious outcome. You don’t need to boil gallons of water to cook the green beans, and the quick cook time means the natural flavors and snappy texture of the green beans are retained. This is really the only green bean recipe you’ll need for quick weeknight dinners and Thanksgiving feasts alike, yielding a side dish that sports an exuberant crunch (no ice bath required) that’s seasoned just right with the warm tingle of fresh garlic. Adding the garlic to the pan along with the green beans gives it just enough time to mellow without burning or losing its flavor.

