SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As other students get ready for the next quarter of their education, Robert Cedillo is looking to make sure his SUV is back to normal. Cedillo had his car stolen when he wasn’t even in town. “I come back from vacation, and my car is gone,” Cedillo said. “It’s not where The post UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft appeared first on KION546.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO