Salinas Police investigate three attempted homicides
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating two separate instances that left three people in the hospital in less than 24 hours. On Thursday, police responded to ShotSpotter activations within moments of each other on the 1000 block and 1100 block of North Sanborn Road. Police say multiple rounds were fired, and they found a The post Salinas Police investigate three attempted homicides appeared first on KION546.
Seaside Police and K9 Dillion make drug arrest
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday morning, Seaside Police made a drug arrest thanks to their K9 officer Dillion. Police pulled over 62-year-old Jacques Matory for a routine traffic stop. Police searched Matory when they discovered heroin, methamphetamine, and prescription pills packaged for street distribution. Matory was booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple counts The post Seaside Police and K9 Dillion make drug arrest appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Sept. 21, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:34 a.m. Criminal threats on S Russ St. 5:08 a.m. Outside Agency Assistance on Sirrah Wy. 9:16 a.m. Vandalism on Broadway St. 11:53 a.m. Vandalism on S Third St. 12:36 p.m. Missing person on San Lorenzo Park Rd. 1:44 p.m. Robbery...
Man arrested in connection with attempted murder, rape
SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning arrested a man in connection with attempted murder and attempted rape. Catalino Ortiz-Perez, 35, of Redwood City, was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, according to deputies. On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of […]
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose
Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case. On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive. Police said the victim reported her husband,...
benitolink.com
Two men steal French bulldog from Hollister home
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Two armed men entered a Hollister home Sept. 15 and stole $10,000 worth of items, including a French bulldog. Amanda Hightower recently moved from Watsonville and said she said didn’t have any negative relationships with anyone. “Someone in the area...
padailypost.com
Woman violently attacked; man arrested
San Mateo County deputies this morning (Sept. 24) arrested 35-year-old man after the woman he had been dating said he attempted to rape and strangle her in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood. Catalino Ortiz-Perez of Redwood City was booked into jail for attempted murder, attempted rape and domestic violence. At...
King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said they served a search warrant on the 300 block of San Antonio in King City Thursday. Joessiah Dunn, 19, a known gang member was found in the home along with manufactured weapons, according to police. He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on five felony charges. The post King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing appeared first on KION546.
Attempted homicide after armed robbery suspect wanted in King City
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A person was found with a gunshot wound on the 48000 block of Loneoak Street Thursday night after an attempted robbery, according to police. Police say at 10:38 p.m., they responded to the 700 block of South Vanderhurst Avenue for reports of a shooting. The male victim was found on Loneoak The post Attempted homicide after armed robbery suspect wanted in King City appeared first on KION546.
Man arrested trying to cash fake checks in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Thursday afternoon, Watsonville PD made an arrest of a 30-year-old man who was trying to cash fake checks. Juan Morales was trying to cash fake checks at the Ortiz Store and Deli on East Beach Street. According to Watsonville PD, witnesses saw Morales trying to cash the checks inside the store. The post Man arrested trying to cash fake checks in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Attempted robbery turns into shooting in King City, police say
KING CITY, Calif. — A person was shot in the back in King City during an attempted robbery, Thursday night, police said. According to investigators, the victim said they were approached by four men who demanded his wallet. When the victim refused a fight broke out and the victim was shot once in the back.
San Jose man arrested for domestic violence, gun violations
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man was arrested on Tuesday after police responded to a domestic violence call at his home. The San Jose Police Department said officers found a large stash of guns at the residence of Gary Redeker, 41. Police were called to the 1000 block of Malott Drive at […]
kingcityrustler.com
Shooting injures 1 in King City
KING CITY — King City Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night that injured one person after an attempted robbery. On Sept. 22 at about 10:38 p.m., local police responded to the report of a shooting in the area of the 700 block of South Vanderhurst Avenue. With assistance from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, officers subsequently found a victim in the 48000 block of Loneoak Street with a gunshot wound.
Deputies looking for suspects in Watsonville stabbing
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A stabbing occurred Tuesday night, and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said it needs help finding two suspects. The stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. on Airport Boulevard and Pajaro Lane. A victim was found with non-life-threatening stab wounds and was taken to the hospital, said deputies. The suspects were described as The post Deputies looking for suspects in Watsonville stabbing appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville Police investigates deadly crash that killed pregnant woman
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 23, 2022, at 1:21 p.m.-Watsonville Police said a crash on S. Green Valley Road between Loma Prieta and Carey Avenue Thursday night resulted in the death of a pregnant woman. Police say the 33-year-old woman "incorrectly crossed four lanes of traffic when a white BMW struck her." The crash then The post Watsonville Police investigates deadly crash that killed pregnant woman appeared first on KION546.
UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As other students get ready for the next quarter of their education, Robert Cedillo is looking to make sure his SUV is back to normal. Cedillo had his car stolen when he wasn’t even in town. “I come back from vacation, and my car is gone,” Cedillo said. “It’s not where The post UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft appeared first on KION546.
Pedestrian walking on Hwy 101 struck by car, one fatality
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality that occurred Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 101 in Salinas. The incident was first reported at 5:49 a.m. on the highway near the John Street off-ramp, according to the CHP. The CHP reported a pedestrian walking on the highway was struck by […]
Police searching for missing Salinas woman
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are looking for a woman who went missing from her Salinas home Thursday morning. Areli Garcia, 25, is believed to be in the Big Sur area, according to police. The family adds that she was last seen in a hoodie and sweatpants at 6:30 a.m. She didn't report for work The post Police searching for missing Salinas woman appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Homemade bomb found during search in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A bomb was found by deputies during an arrest in Santa Cruz, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. According to law enforcement, police stopped a vehicle on Sept. 14. The car had one occupant, later identified as Lonnie Geist. A search of the...
westsideconnect.com
Gustine woman wanted for domestic violence
Yolanda Vasquez is currently wanted by authorities in Merced County on a warrant, with a total bail amount of $20,000 issued out of the State of California Superior Court, Merced County. She is wanted on felony charges of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent and assault by means of force to produce great bodily injury.
