viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Cruz, California
The city of Santa Cruz is located just an hour south of San Francisco, but it feels worlds away from big city life. Instead, it feels like a remote paradise with its redwood mountains, beautiful beaches, and great surf. The city has a long history beginning in 1769 with a...
Fourteen people died on San Jose streets — in one month
Santa Clara County might see another record breaking year in homeless deaths, with 14 people dying on the streets in September alone. As of Friday, 167 unhoused people have died in Santa Clara County this year—roughly 73% of them died in San Jose, according to county’s data. The number is following an alarming trend the region has seen in the last decade.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Environmental Health Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz. Provider Services Contract Analyst at Central California Alliance for Health. Senior Instructional Technician - Mathematics/STEM at Cabrillo College. Treasury Management Associate at...
KSBW.com
Monterey County's first drag show brunch celebrates one-year anniversary
MONTEREY, Calif. — Anytime before noon may seem too early to start drinking but at the 9:30 a.m. Diamond Drag Brunch in Monterey, it's highly encouraged. "I love to party, I love to have fun, I am kind of like the party mom, I like to make sure everyone is having fun but staying safe," said performer, Euphoria.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Expanding its San Jose Footprint
A new Mountain Mike's Pizza is coming soon to 670 River Oaks Parkway, becoming its ninth San Jose location.
Watsonville Peace and Unity March brings community together.
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Heavy hearts filled City Plaza Park in Watsonville on Sunday afternoon. Watsonville hosted their 29th annual Peace and Unity March which is a community event that helps remember children and young adults who lost their lives to violence. The event started in 1994 when nine year old Jessica Cruz and her 16-year-old The post Watsonville Peace and Unity March brings community together. appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Seaside-made beer featured at Monterey Jazz Festival
SEASIDE, Calif. — The 65th Monterey Jazz Festival is underway, and Seaside's Other Brother Beer Company is one of the festival's official beer partners — a new milestone in the company's quick rise in local popularity. Founder and operations manager Michael Nevares and his friends Kevin Brown and...
NBC Bay Area
Latina Entrepreneur Launches Family-Friendly Brewery in Salinas
Continuing to celebrate Hispanic heritage this month, one Latina entrepreneur has found success in the beer brewing industry, adding her own touch of flavors from Mexico. Marlene Garcia, a former third grade teacher, started making beer as a hobby seven years ago, using a $125 kit she bought online. Now, she has a family-friendly brewery in downtown Salinas, where she serves beers infused with traditional Mexican flavors like coffee and cinnamon, as well as fruits like mango and tamarind.
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
KSBW.com
Central Coast Latino artist earns residency by leaving his mark on his community
SEASIDE, Calif. — Jorge Torres is a professional artist from the Monterey Peninsula who was named Artist in Residence at the Weston Collective, a project funded by a grant from The Arts Council of Monterey County. With his new role he will create a mural as well as 15...
KSBW.com
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
Canyon News
Banana Yellow (31)
UNITED STATES—Graydon Miller was, in some sense, the last victim of McCarthyism. The candidates for Junior State were waiting outside Mr. Morgan’s physics classroom in 1979. He was a fine teacher from Stanford, Palo Alto, and got to be a physics teacher during a two-day school strike where young Graydon fell suddenly ill (fever and vomiting), and his mother, who was on the school board, received praise for keeping him home in solidarity with the teachers.
montereycountyweekly.com
When it comes to getting a home built in Monterey County, it’s good to be king—or, a knight.
While the housing crisis continues to deepen, there is one set of people seemingly immune to the local constraints of building a new home: the mega-rich. This month, construction will begin on a three-story, 19,480-square-foot home in Carmel Valley in a private subdivision near Quail Lodge with 87 water fixtures. Given the cease-and-desist order handed down by the state more than a decade ago due to Cal Am’s illegal overpumping of the Carmel River, it would seem such a project would be impossible to get approved.
montereycountyweekly.com
Newly expanded to Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.
In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
KSBW.com
Central Coast health leaders work to get naloxone to everyone
SALINAS, Calif. — As fentanyl becomes more widespread, there is a push to get naloxone into as many hands as possible. On Friday, naloxone was distributed at the farmers market at the Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. Naloxone is a drug that almost instantly reverses the effect of an opioid...
KSBW.com
RV Safe Parking Program up and running for permanent housing in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz has opened an RV Safe Parking Program at the National Guard Armory at DeLaveaga Park. It's one of many options being offered to support un-housed individuals with the hope of eventually getting them into permanent housing. There are about 14...
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Paulina’s Charcuterie Boards are a (cold) cut above
Paulina Hernandez got an unexpected plus from starting her own charcuterie board business three months ago: she got her name back. “When I was little, everyone called me ‘Pauline’ instead of ‘Paulina,’” she said. “It drove me crazy because that is not who I am. I told one of my teachers, ‘I don’t want to be ‘Paulina’ anymore. I just want to be ‘Lina,’ which is what people have called me ever since.”
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose firefighters battle industrial warehouse fire
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose firefighters battled an industrial warehouse fire early Friday morning, getting it under control before anyone got hurt. The fire broke out on Archer Street in the Alviso neighborhood. The flames grew quickly, and was burning near a marina and golf course. By 1 a.m.,...
I failed at surfing, but Elkhorn Slough's otters changed my life
Marisa Messina, an MBA student at Stanford, wanted to be a surfer, but could never quite get vertical on her board. She stumbled into kayaking and fell in love with the harmony she observed among the creatures at Moss Landing's Elkhorn Slough. Here, she takes us on her journey and urges us to imitate and learn from the animals, plants and algae that surround us.
benitolink.com
Highway 156 Improvement Project update
In is news release on Sept 22 Caltrans District 5 provided an update on the project to construct a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156, between San Juan Bautista and Hollister saying it continues with clearing operations. This includes the removal of trees, shrubs, and stumps. These clearing activities are nearing completion on the segment between San Juan Creek and Mission Vineyard Rd.
