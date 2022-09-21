Read full article on original website
Michael Rapaport Goes Off On ‘Bum-Ass’ Akademiks Over ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments
Michael Rapaport is the latest celebrity to publicly take issue with DJ Akademiks‘ disparaging remarks about Hip Hop’s pioneers. The actor – who has collaborated with rappers and others within the culture throughout his lengthy career – posted a passionate video to Instagram in which he called Akademiks out.
Eminem & Royce Da 5'9" Reflect On Pat Stay’s Death In Touching Video Tributes
Eminem and Royce Da 5’9″ have paid tribute to late battle rapper Pat Stay with video messages following his death. The two Detroit MCs sent their condolences to Stay’s family and friends for a benefit organized in his memory, honoring his rapping ability and how he carried himself as a person.
DaBaby Accused Of Ripping Off Another Artist’s Track: ‘You’re Stealing From Women’
DaBaby‘s latest single, “Boogeyman” — which sparked quite a bit of discussion due to its subject matter — may have also put the artist on track for a legal battle. Toronto-based artist and songwriter Layla Hendryx has accused the controversial rapper of copying the entire hook for an unreleased song of hers, also titled “Boogeyman.” Hendrix told Rolling Stone that she’s even more angry about how the artist chose to use her work.
Lil Uzi Vert Had Themself Quite The Time At Rolling Loud New York
New York, NY – Lil Uzi Vert appears to have made themself right at home in New York amid the latest edition of the nomadic music festival Rolling Loud. In addition to performing a super medley of fan-favorite hits such as “Do What I Want” and “XO TOUR Llife3” during their own headlining set on Friday (September 23), the “Glock In My Purse” rap star also made several other guest stage appearances at the festival.
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
6ix9ine Involved In Brawl After Dubai DJ Reportedly Refuses To Play His Music
6ix9ine was reportedly involved in an altercation in a Dubai nightclub this week after allegedly attempting to assault a DJ for refusing to play his music. According to Hollywood Unlocked, sources report 6ix9ine approached an unnamed DJ at the Soho Garden club in the Palm Jumeirah district in Dubai, requesting to have his music played.
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
Lil Uzi Vert’s Artist Lotta Cash Desto Reportedly Shot & Killed
Houston, TX – Lil Uzi Vert‘s artist Lotta Cash Desto was reportedly shot and killed in Houston, Texas over the weekend. According to Fox3 Now, Houston police officers responded to a call about a shooting near 5500 Richard Avenue round 2:40 a.m. local time. Once they arrived, they discovered a silver Porsche SUV facing westbound and two women inside the vehicle who’d been shot multiple times.
T.I. Calls Out Akademiks Over Comments About Lil Wayne’s Daughter
T.I. has scolded Akademiks following the internet personality’s comments about Lil Wayne‘s daughter, Reginae Carter, and her relationship history with the likes of YFN Lucci. Tip took to Instagram over the weekend to extend an olive branch to Akademiks as he hopes they can sit down and settle...
Dr. Dre Admits Super Bowl Halftime Show Made Him 'Extremely Nervous'
Dr. Dre spoke to Apple Music’s Ebro Darden about his own Super Bowl Halftime Show experience on Sunday (September 25), shortly after the NFL announced Rihanna as 2023’s headliner. The epic, West Coast-themed performance boasted appearances from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary...
NFL・
BFG Straap Shot & Killed In Dallas Shooting
BFG Straap, a 22-year-old rising rapper from Dallas, was shot and killed along with another man in South Dallas earlier this week. Known for the singles “GANG MEMBER,” “Everyday 420” and “I’m Good,” Straap (real name Antywon Dillard) and 26-year-old Cory Lucien were gunned down on Thursday (September 22) along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard, according to local affiliate Fox 4 News.
Lil Tjay Says He’s ‘Blessed’ To Be Back On Stage During Explosive Rolling Loud NY Set
Lil Tjay made his return to live performing this weekend, with an explosive set at this year’s Rolling Loud New York. The New York rapper’s performance on Friday night (September 23) at Citi Field in Queens marked his first full show since being shot seven times during an attempted robbery back in June.
Spice 1 Snaps On Akademiks Following 'Dusty' Comments: 'You Need To Get The Shit Slapped Out Your Ass'
Spice 1 is the latest Hip Hop artist to chime in on the Akademiks controversy. The media personality recently referred to the Hip Hop pioneers and architects as “dusty,” offending a roster of notable names, including LL COOL J, MC Sha-Rock and Scorpio of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.
Mavi Announces Sophomore Album & Drops Video For ‘Baking Soda’
Mavi is gearing up for the release of his long-awaited sophomore album, Laughing So Hard It Hurts. While the project is slated to arrive next month, the 2022 HipHopDX Rising Star delivered on Friday (September 23) the visual to lead single “Baking Soda.”. For the simplistic Brick-directed clip, the...
Just Blaze Revisits Ghostface Killah's Influence On JAY-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls"
Just Blaze has revisited Ghostface Killah‘s influence on JAY-Z‘s hit single, “Girls, Girls, Girls,” in a new interview — check it out below. The super producer has previously shared that he created the beat for the 2001 track with Tony Starks in mind, but during an appearance on People’s Party With Talib Kweli, he offered additional details about the connection.
Post Malone Cancels Boston Show After Onstage Accident: 'I'm Having A Difficult Time Breathing'
Boston, MA – Post Malone suffered a recent injury while performing during his Twelve Carat Tour, which appears to be affecting his health more severely now than initially thought. On Saturday (September 24), the “I Like You (Happier Song)” rapper announced he was forced to cancel his Boston show after the pain simply became too intense to bare.
Alicia Keys Earns 9 New Gold & Platinum RIAA Certifications For 'Fallin' + More
Alicia Keys has received multiple new plaques from the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for a number of her early hits. On September 19, the Grammy Award-winning vocalist earned nine new RIAA certifications for a number of hits she released more than two decades ago, including “Fallin” which appeared on her 2001 debut album Songs In A Minor.
Rihanna & The NFL Confirm She'll Headline Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna and the National Football League has confirmed the Barbadian singer will be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year. On Sunday (September 25), Rihanna shared an Instagram post with just her tattooed arm in the air holding a football with the NFL shield prominently displayed. The NFL followed up with a tweet featuring the same photo.
