Weld Co. deputy killed in the line of duty remembered
Police cars stretched for miles from Greeley to Loveland to honor a Weld County deputy, killed in the line of duty. The life of Alexis Hein-Nutz was celebrated Saturday as loved ones called her a “vibrant” and “hardworking” officer, who would “do anything for anyone” and someone who died far too soon. Hein-Nutz was on her motorcycle last week when she was struck and killed on AA Street and Weld County Road 37. They called her death — two days before her 25th birthday — “senseless” and tragic. Hein-Nutz was a 2016 graduate of Loveland High School, where she was captain of the junior ROTC program and participated in the Loveland Police Department Explorers Program. Suspect Norberto Garcia-Gonzales faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, causing death and careless driving; he’s being held on a $500,000 bond.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Montbello neighborhood
The Denver Police Department was investigating a crash between a motorcyclist and a motorist on East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
[VIDEO] Train derailment caught on camera in Colorado
A video obtained by KDVR shows the moment a Regional Transportation District (RTD) light rail train derailed in Colorado, injuring 24 people. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Three people were transported to the hospital from the scene. Fortunately, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Busy Boulder pedestrian underpass reopens
A popular intersection in Boulder that was closed for weeks is back open.Copter4 flew over the reopening Saturday morning.This is at 30th Street and Colorado Avenue, where an underpass for bikers and pedestrians is being built.The intersection is not finished just yet though. But there will be some changes to the flow of traffic.This is one of the busiest intersections in the city, as it connects the main CU Boulder campus to the east campuses.
Greeley police recover stolen vehicles, shut down ‘chop shop’
Greeley police have shut down an auto theft operation after finding what they’re calling a “chop shop.” Detectives from the Colorado State Patrol’s Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement North Team recovered two stolen Hyundais at separate locations in Greeley and said they shut down a “chop shop” on the 3500 block of 29th Street. Police said the “chop shop” contained five stolen motorcycles. Last year, Colorado was ranked first in the nation for stolen vehicles and continues to hold the infamous title this year.
2 separate downtown Denver stabbings leave 2 hospitalized
Denver Police reported responding to two separate stabbings late Friday night that left two people hospitalized, and both suspects still at large.
Riverdale Road reopened after single-car crash
A single-car crash that happened early Saturday morning has left Riverdale Road between 97th Avenue and 100th Avenue closed.
24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
Teenage girl crashes into home while fleeing Highlands Ranch party bust
A large party held Friday night ended with three teenage girls crashing into the front of a Highlands Ranch home after a police pursuit.
Greeley woman hurt in train crash while in police custody identified
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified a woman who suffered serous injuries while in police custody last week. CBI said 20-year-old Yareni Rios Gonzalez of Greeley suffered serious bodily injury after she was struck by a train while being detained inside a Platteville police cruiser that was parked on railroad tracks at U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 38. Rios-Gonzales is expected to survive. She was arrested by Platteville police in connection with a road rage incident involving a gun in Fort Lupton.
Video shows train hit officer’s car with suspect inside
FOX31 obtained body camera video Friday morning showing a Platteville Police Department vehicle parked on railroad tracks before a train crashed into it while a woman was detained in the backseat.
One of Colorado's coldest murder cases is drawing new interest
One of Colorado's coldest murder cases is drawing new interest. Why it matters: The renewed spotlight on the mysterious and gruesome killing could help detectives finally crack the case and bring closure to the victim's family. Driving the news: Popular true-crime podcast "The Deck" recently devoted an episode to the 1975 murder of 23-year-old Marjorie Fithian.Catch up quick: She was supposed to board a 7:30am bus with her 18-month-old son from downtown Denver to Greeley — but was found shot in the head less than two hours later on a dirt road in northeast Colorado with her baby beside her,...
Armed man arrested after entering Children’s Hospital
Officers were called to Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus just after midnight on Saturday after a man allegedly entered with a handgun.
1 person killed in I-25 semi crash in Thornton
A driver was killed in a crash with a semitrailer on Interstate 25 in the same location as a tanker rollover hours before on Thursday.
Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?
On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.
Mom of a found toddler in Aurora located
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police said a little girl’s mom was found but detectives and the Department of Human Services are conducting an investigation. The Aurora Police Department said she is about 2 years old and was found near 14295 E. Montview Blvd. (near Sable) at about 6:30 p.m.
Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police
Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.
Emergency repairs construction on Weld County Road 34 Bridge over I-25 start Sunday
On Sunday, Sept. 25, the Colorado Department of Transportation, in conjunction with Ralph L. Wadsworth and SEMA Construction Inc., will begin emergency repairs to the Weld County Road 34 bridge over I-25, in Mead. Work required for the emergency repairs will include reinforcing the internal steel structure and pouring concrete...
Whitney Traylor talks about the charges possible after a train hit a patrol car
Platteville Police pulled a woman over near a train crossing for road rage. The woman was placed in the patrol car that was parked on the train tracks.
Loveland Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
