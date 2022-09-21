'You Did This To Me': Sharon Osbourne Slams CBS, Reveals What Went Down After Her Exit From 'The Talk'

Last year, Sharon Osbourne swiftly left The Talk after she was slammed for defending Piers Morgan's controversial views. Now, she's finally spilling the tea behind the dramatic ordeal.

In her last episode, Osbourne shaded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey. She also supported Morgan when he declared that he didn't believe any of the Duchess of Sussex's accusations, which include a claim that a member of the monarchy had "concerns" over the color of her son's skin.

Article continues below advertisement

But regardless of what she said on-air, the former reality star believes the network was attempting to paint her in a bad light. "They were trying to make an issue, but by doing it very cleverly by accusing me, because I’d supported Piers, I must be a racist because he was racist because he had attacked Meghan," she explained in a new interview.

CBS then made a statement to note that they don't "align" with her opinions, though Osbourne insisted the network heightened the drama just to spin headlines.

Source: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Article continues below advertisement

The MTV alum goes more in-depth about the situation in her upcoming four-part Fox Nation docuseries, Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back.

'IT'S HEARTBREAKING': SHARON OSBOURNE BELIEVES PRINCE HARRY HAS 'MADE HIMSELF THE BLACK SHEEP' OF THE ROYAL FAMILY'

"I wanted to look into the camera and say, 'F**k you, f**k you, f**k you, f**k you, and CBS, take that! But I couldn’t do that," she shared in a preview from the show. "Can you imagine if I’d have done that, what it would’ve done? It would’ve been suicidal for me to do that, but that’s what was inside me. And I honestly wanted to say, 'CBS go f**k yourselves.'"

After the episode wrapped, the former reality star requested a meeting with showrunners Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

"They all put us in some office room. I was like: ‘If you want me out, just f***ing tell me," the British star recalled of what went down, noting the two execs, as well as her costar Sheryl Underwood, were in tears. "I’m like: 'Why are you all crying? You all did this to me! Why did you do it?’"

When she asked them who called the shots about firing people, Gray and Matthews said they weren't allowed to disclose any details, prompting Osbourne to remove herself from the position. "I said, 'Well I can tell you I ain’t f**king coming back, mate. So you can stick that up your old gearbox,'" she quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK!

Even after her departure, the star received "death threats" from "nutcases" on social media.

The preview was obtained by Radar, while Osbourne spoke to Page Six about the situation. The docuseries is expected to drop sometime this year.