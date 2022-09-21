Roseville wrestling coach arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with minors he was training

Investigators earlier this week arrested a Roseville wrestling coach and former Olympian who is accused of sexual misconduct with teen athletes he was training as part of a sports business he ran out of his home.

Quincey Lee Clark, 50, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts upon a child, the Roseville Police Department announced Wednesday in a news release.

Clark remained in custody Wednesday afternoon at the Placer County Jail, where he was being held in lieu of $250,000 bail. Placer Superior Court records indicated he was scheduled to appear in court Thursday for his arraignment hearing.

Court records show the Placer County District Attorney’s Office has filed a criminal complaint against Clark, charging him with six counts of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child 14 to 15 years old.

Clark also faces two counts of sexual battery by fraud or of an unconscious victim and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor younger than 18 years old, according to court records. The alleged crimes, all listed as felonies, reportedly occurred from July 15, 2020, through Sept. 1.

The Police Department started investigating Clark on Sept. 3 after receiving a tip from “a community member,” according to the news release. Police said detectives identified multiple minors “who were victimized while they trained with Clark.”

Clark works as a wrestling coach and runs a sports training business out of his Roseville home, police said. Clark was a member of USA Wrestling team and competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics .

On Sept. 15, police investigators submitted the case to the District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant for Clark. The Police Department arrested him later that day.

Investigators asked anyone with information relevant to this case to call the Roseville police Investigations Unit at 916-746-1059 .