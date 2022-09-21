ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Roseville wrestling coach arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with minors he was training

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Investigators earlier this week arrested a Roseville wrestling coach and former Olympian who is accused of sexual misconduct with teen athletes he was training as part of a sports business he ran out of his home.

Quincey Lee Clark, 50, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts upon a child, the Roseville Police Department announced Wednesday in a news release.

Clark remained in custody Wednesday afternoon at the Placer County Jail, where he was being held in lieu of $250,000 bail. Placer Superior Court records indicated he was scheduled to appear in court Thursday for his arraignment hearing.

Court records show the Placer County District Attorney’s Office has filed a criminal complaint against Clark, charging him with six counts of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child 14 to 15 years old.

Clark also faces two counts of sexual battery by fraud or of an unconscious victim and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor younger than 18 years old, according to court records. The alleged crimes, all listed as felonies, reportedly occurred from July 15, 2020, through Sept. 1.

The Police Department started investigating Clark on Sept. 3 after receiving a tip from “a community member,” according to the news release. Police said detectives identified multiple minors “who were victimized while they trained with Clark.”

Clark works as a wrestling coach and runs a sports training business out of his Roseville home, police said. Clark was a member of USA Wrestling team and competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics .

On Sept. 15, police investigators submitted the case to the District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant for Clark. The Police Department arrested him later that day.

Investigators asked anyone with information relevant to this case to call the Roseville police Investigations Unit at 916-746-1059 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Usa Wrestling#Fraud#Violent Crime#Placer Superior Court#The Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

34K+
Followers
734
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy