Bradford County, PA

79 hemp plants stolen from Bradford County field

By Brett Crossley
 4 days ago

Towanda, Pa. — A Bradford County man was charged with a felony after he admitted to stealing one hemp plant from a farm where the owner said a total of 79 plants were stolen.

Nicholas Daniel Hughes, 29, of Towanda allegedly took a plant from the field on the 1100 block of Doane Hill Road, West Burlington Township.

State Police accused Hughes after they discovered a hatchet and several leaves inside a vehicle that belonged to Hughes, Trooper Robert Scatena said.

The owner of the field called authorities on Sept., 25, 2021 to report the theft, according to an affidavit. The plants, valued at approximately $15,000, were being grown with permission of the Department of Agriculture, Scatena said. They were nearly ready for harvest, the owner said.

Police found stems throughout the field where the plants were allegedly cut down and broken apart. Troopers also located foot tracks leading through overgrown brush to Doane Hill Road, Scatena said.

Troopers were called back to the scene a month later on Oct. 13 when a witness reported seeing a suspicious vehicle, Scatena said, but they were unable to locate the vehicle, described as a white compact car with black rims.

The next day, troopers were responding to a call about an unrelated retail theft incident in which the suspect resided at a property in Monroe Township, Bradford County, Scatena said.

While investigating the property on the 200 block of James Monroe Avenue, troopers located a white car with black rims. They identified the car as belonging to Hughes.

Inside the vehicle: green leaves and a hatchet.

Hughes was questioned about the leaves and hatchet and admitted to taking one plant from the field on Oct. 12, 2021. He told police he saw them in the daylight and went back around 2 or 3 a.m. to steal a plant, Scatena said.

He also told police he went back the next day, Oct. 13, to steal another plant, but the neighbor chased him away.

“Hughes related if it wasn’t for the kids stealing from the Dandy, he would have never gotten caught,” Scatena wrote.

While Hughes admitted to stealing one plant, police did not say what happened to the other 78 plants or if anyone other than Hughes was under investigation.

Hughes was charged with second-degree felony agricultural crop destruction, agricultural vandalism, agricultural trespassing, and theft by unlawful taking. He posted $50,000 monetary bail through a bondsman after being charged.

Hughes is scheduled to appear before Judge Jonathan Wilcox on Sept. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

