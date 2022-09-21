Marjorie Taylor Greene leads GOP drive to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced a new initiative Monday that would eventually allow consumers to see a more complete price on airline tickets — including baggage and change fees — before they buy, as the White House continues to search for ways to lower costs for Americans amid persistently high inflation. The White House says the proposed rule from the Transportation Department will prevent airlines from hiding the “true cost” of airline tickets, which would help consumers save money up front and encourage more competition among airlines to offer better fares. The requirement will apply not only...

POTUS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO