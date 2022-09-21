ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

A bit off Coors? Florida highway is covered with hundreds of cans of Coors Light after semitrailer truck carrying cases of the beer crashed

A Florida highway has been shut down after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a sea of beer cans.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6am in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30 miles north of Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The pileup began when one semitrailer clipped another while changing lanes, officials said. That forced other semis to brake, but one failed to stop and collided with a pickup truck and another one of the stopping semis.

The semi that failed to stop was filled with cases of the Silver Bullet beer. The beer truck then collided with another semi that was carrying concrete.

After the crash, the road was covered in concrete and cases of beer, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol shared photos of the scene which showed packages of Coors Light covering the interstate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukHns_0i52VCkn00
A Florida interstate was covered in cases of beer Wednesday morning after a crash involving multiple semi-trucks in Hernando Count
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdlqF_0i52VCkn00
y Crash happened shortly before 6:15am in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 Two semi-trucks collided on the road after one of the drivers changed lanes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22c3E0_0i52VCkn00
Cases of Coors Light have be seen lining the roadway after a crash occurred early Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UeIUh_0i52VCkn00
. Tw After the crash, the road was covered in concrete and cases of beer which all had to be pushed over to the side of the road

Minor injuries were reported by the occupants of the pickup truck. Part of the highway had to be shut down while crews cleaned up the mess.

Video posted several hours after the crash shows extensive damage to the cab of one truck. A construction vehicle can also be seen, working to move the beer off the roadway.

The inside shoulder and travel lanes were reopened to traffic by 8:30am., and the rest of the roadway was reopened around noon, troopers said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMoku_0i52VCkn00
Cases of Coors were strewn all over the roadway. A truck delivering concrete also crashed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhAQc_0i52VCkn00
Cans littered the lanes of the interstate early on Friday morning while a semi could be seen perched on top of the debris
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2co4ci_0i52VCkn00
A signigifcant amoung of damage was inflicted upon the semi trucks. Incredibly, there were only minor injuried

Mashed

A Truck Accident Led To A Highway Flooding With Coors Light Beer

Many people appreciate that strange occurrences on the road can make the rubbernecks slow down for that look. In fact, highway food incidents can sometimes become the latest internet meme or laugh around the dinner table. Who doesn't remember this past summer's pepto-colored meat product that blocked a section of Interstate 70? When food meets asphalt, the combination does not make an appetizing dish.
