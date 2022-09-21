Read full article on original website
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Bucky
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Bucky!. Bucky is a boxer mix who is about a year old....
Man dies after getting hit by car in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating after a deadly collision involving a car and pedestrian early Sunday morning. Police were called just after 5:45 a.m. to State Road 933 between Paxson Drive and Darden Road just north of Roseland. The...
Three children injured in rollover crash on Indiana Toll Road
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is where a lot the impact happens in Michiana. Motocross des Nations, known as “The Olympics of Motocross,” is bringing the world to Michiana.
