goutrgv.com
Women's Soccer Drops Tight Match to New Mexico State
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's soccer team was defeated 1-0 by the New Mexico State (NMSU) Aggies in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) home opener Friday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. UTRGV (2-8-0, 0-3-0 WAC) freshman keeper...
goutrgv.com
Women's Soccer Set to Host Sam Houston on Sunday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (2-8-0, 0-3-0 WAC) is set to host the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-6-1, 0-3-0 WAC) in a Western Athletic Conference matchup on Sunday at 12 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
goutrgv.com
Men's Tennis Goes 10-0 During Day 2 of Roadrunner Invitational
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's tennis team was dominant during Day 2 of the Roadrunner Invitational at the UTSA Tennis Center on Saturday, going 10-0 in doubles and singles action. UTRGV will close the tournament Sunday with singles competition starting at 8:30...
goutrgv.com
Volleyball Improves to 2-0 in WAC Play
STEPHENVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team moved to 2-0 in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play with a 3-1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18) victory over the Tarleton Texans on Saturday at Wisdom Gym. Senior Sarah Cruz led the Vaqueros (13-4, 2-0 WAC) with...
goutrgv.com
Women's Soccer Back at Home on Friday for WAC Matchup with New Mexico State
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (2-7-0, 0-2-0 WAC) return home to the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex to host the New Mexico State Aggies (3-2-3, 0-0-2 WAC) on Friday at 6 p.m. Admission is free and...
goutrgv.com
Women's Tennis Drops Doubles Match to Rice to Close ITA Regionals
FORT WORTH – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's women's tennis junior Isabelle Bahr and sophomore Marjorie Souza dropped Friday's Main Draw Round of 32 doubles match to Rice's Federica Trevisan/Saara Orav to complete their run at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Regional Championships at TCU's Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 5, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week five after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE UTEP 27 F Boise State 10 F TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Hanks 7 F Americas 22 F Burges 27 F […]
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: El Paso Andress vs. Midland High
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland and El Paso Andress battled it out this evening at Astound Broadband Stadium. Watch the highlights here.
goutrgv.com
Volleyball Wraps Up Road Trip at Tarleton Saturday
STEPHENVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (12-4, 1-0 WAC) wraps up a six-match road trip with a match against the Tarleton Texans (8-7, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Wisdom Gym. Complete match notes can be found below:. Notes:. 1)...
goutrgv.com
Men's Soccer Visits CSUN on Saturday in Final Tuneup Before WAC Play
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team (2-3-1, 0-0-0 WAC) are set to visit the CSUN Matadors (3-2-2) on Saturday at 9 p.m. at Matador Soccer Field in the final tuneup before Western Athletic Conference play begins. The match against the...
Abraham Romero laid to rest Saturday
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest. Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Romero collapsed at a game […]
El Pasoan named Texas Apartment Association’s 1st Hispanic president
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Apartment Association announced the installation of an El Pasoan as the organization’s incoming president, who will be the group’s first Hispanic president. Demetrio Jimenez, co-owner of Tropicana Properties in El Paso, has served on the Texas Apartment Association’s Executive Board for more than five years. He is just […]
nmsuroundup.com
Breaking: Dean of Students office announces death of NMSU student
In a statement sent to The Round Up on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Dean of Students office announced the death of a New Mexico State University student, which occurred off campus. An investigation into her death is on-going. Emilia Rueda, 20, from El Paso, Texas, was a junior studying art...
El Paso News
Aliens and flying saucers in La Union corn maze
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – La Union is opening up their popular corn maze this weekend. This time will have an alien theme including spaceships. The popular maze will be open Sept. 24-Nov. 6 at 1101 Highway 28 in Anthony, New Mexico. The property also features a playground and picnic area, and 16 different outdoor activities.
Mums the word: A homecoming tradition as big and varied as Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High-school students wear homemade mums on the last day of homecoming spirit week. The tradition has been in Texas since the 1930s. Mums are homemade arrangements that are worn around your neck. They include ribbons, arts and crafts, and personal touches. Each mum is made differently and ranges in size. […]
El Paso Hotel Chosen As One of Best Places To Stay In Texas
Lately the Sun City has been shown a ton of love from people all over social media; from influencers choosing some great local restaurants, or just coming to visit for the first time. Well recently another influencer, the Texas Travel blogger, Ana aka The Bucket List Latina, on Instagram, has...
Amistad awarded $500K grant for El Paso Veterans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad has been awarded a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission to assist El Paso Veterans and their families for the ninth year in a row. In partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission, Amistad has been awarded a grant of $500,000 in order to serve Veterans and their families in […]
Chihuahua state police find 2 bodies buried in vacant lot in south Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Authorities in Juarez made a grisly discovery Saturday, finding two bodies buried in a vacant lot in the southern portion of the city. Our news partners across the border report that Chihuahua state police made the discovery while investigating reports of two missing people. The bodies were recovered and taken […]
KVIA
New Mexico State Police call discovery of two bodies likely case of murder-suicide
EL PASO, Texas -- New Mexico State Police have confirmed the identities of two people who were found dead inside a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday. Police say one of the people was 20-year-old Emilia Rueda, and the other was 19-year-old, Carlos Esparza. Police say it is likely a case...
5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP
We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
