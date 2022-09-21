ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

Related
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Drops Tight Match to New Mexico State

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's soccer team was defeated 1-0 by the New Mexico State (NMSU) Aggies in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) home opener Friday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. UTRGV (2-8-0, 0-3-0 WAC) freshman keeper...
LAS CRUCES, NM
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Set to Host Sam Houston on Sunday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (2-8-0, 0-3-0 WAC) is set to host the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-6-1, 0-3-0 WAC) in a Western Athletic Conference matchup on Sunday at 12 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Tennis Goes 10-0 During Day 2 of Roadrunner Invitational

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's tennis team was dominant during Day 2 of the Roadrunner Invitational at the UTSA Tennis Center on Saturday, going 10-0 in doubles and singles action. UTRGV will close the tournament Sunday with singles competition starting at 8:30...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Volleyball Improves to 2-0 in WAC Play

STEPHENVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team moved to 2-0 in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play with a 3-1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18) victory over the Tarleton Texans on Saturday at Wisdom Gym. Senior Sarah Cruz led the Vaqueros (13-4, 2-0 WAC) with...
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Edinburg, TX
Sports
Edinburg, TX
Education
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Las Cruces, NM
Education
Local
Texas Education
goutrgv.com

Women's Tennis Drops Doubles Match to Rice to Close ITA Regionals

FORT WORTH – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's women's tennis junior Isabelle Bahr and sophomore Marjorie Souza dropped Friday's Main Draw Round of 32 doubles match to Rice's Federica Trevisan/Saara Orav to complete their run at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Regional Championships at TCU's Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.
RICE, TX
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 5, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week five after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE UTEP 27 F Boise State 10 F TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Hanks 7 F Americas 22 F Burges 27 F […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Wac#The Pan American Center#Adobe Acrobat Reader
goutrgv.com

Volleyball Wraps Up Road Trip at Tarleton Saturday

STEPHENVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (12-4, 1-0 WAC) wraps up a six-match road trip with a match against the Tarleton Texans (8-7, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Wisdom Gym. Complete match notes can be found below:. Notes:. 1)...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Soccer Visits CSUN on Saturday in Final Tuneup Before WAC Play

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team (2-3-1, 0-0-0 WAC) are set to visit the CSUN Matadors (3-2-2) on Saturday at 9 p.m. at Matador Soccer Field in the final tuneup before Western Athletic Conference play begins. The match against the...
EDINBURG, TX
KTSM

Abraham Romero laid to rest Saturday

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest. Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Romero collapsed at a game […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Pasoan named Texas Apartment Association’s 1st Hispanic president

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Apartment Association announced the installation of an El Pasoan as the organization’s incoming president, who will be the group’s first Hispanic president. Demetrio Jimenez, co-owner of Tropicana Properties in El Paso, has served on the Texas Apartment Association’s Executive Board for more than five years. He is just […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
nmsuroundup.com

Breaking: Dean of Students office announces death of NMSU student

In a statement sent to The Round Up on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Dean of Students office announced the death of a New Mexico State University student, which occurred off campus. An investigation into her death is on-going. Emilia Rueda, 20, from El Paso, Texas, was a junior studying art...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Aliens and flying saucers in La Union corn maze

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – La Union is opening up their popular corn maze this weekend. This time will have an alien theme including spaceships. The popular maze will be open Sept. 24-Nov. 6 at 1101 Highway 28 in Anthony, New Mexico. The property also features a playground and picnic area, and 16 different outdoor activities.
ANTHONY, NM
KTSM

Mums the word: A homecoming tradition as big and varied as Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High-school students wear homemade mums on the last day of homecoming spirit week. The tradition has been in Texas since the 1930s. Mums are homemade arrangements that are worn around your neck. They include ribbons, arts and crafts, and personal touches. Each mum is made differently and ranges in size. […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Amistad awarded $500K grant for El Paso Veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad has been awarded a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission to assist El Paso Veterans and their families for the ninth year in a row. In partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission, Amistad has been awarded a grant of $500,000 in order to serve Veterans and their families in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahua state police find 2 bodies buried in vacant lot in south Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Authorities in Juarez made a grisly discovery Saturday, finding two bodies buried in a vacant lot in the southern portion of the city. Our news partners across the border report that Chihuahua state police made the discovery while investigating reports of two missing people. The bodies were recovered and taken […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP

We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy