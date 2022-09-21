NORTH CHARLESTON — A man suspected of fatally shooting his father the evening of Sept. 23 is unlikely to be charged, authorities say. Officers investigating a shooting around 5:30 p.m. on South Kenwood Drive off Midland Park Road heard gunfire coming from a different part of the block, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers ran toward the shots and encountered an armed man, who was detained.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO