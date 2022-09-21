Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Related
Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
The Post and Courier
Man shot inside Summerville barber shop dies
SUMMERVILLE — A man has died after he was shot inside a Summerville barber shop on Saturday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Summerville police responded to Creative Cuttin Styles, 319 N. Cedar St. Upon entering the side door of the shop, an officer spotted "a trail of blood" leading to a man who had been shot, according to an incident report.
Crash impacts traffic near Trolley Rd Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of an overturned vehicle on Trolley Road Monday morning. Summerville Police Department confirmed with News 2 that officers responded to a collision on Trolley Road just before 10 a.m. SPD says the crash happened on Trolley Road near Beverly Drive. One vehicle overturned as a result […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Gas leak closes portion of N. Main Street in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A gas leak in Summerville has a portion of North Main Street closed Monday afternoon. Summerville Police say North Main Street is closed between Highway 78 and 6th Street because of a gas leak. Officers are asking anyone in that area to find a different route.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is trying to locate and detain a person who they say shot someone at a West Ashley apartment complex. Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting. That is on Ashley River Road near the St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs woman found after Berkeley Co. fire
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies body found floating in Lake Moultrie Sunday; SCDNR investigating
LAKE MOULTRIE, S.C. (WCIV) — S.C. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found floating in Lake Moultrie over the weekend. SCDNR officials say a local angler discovered the body floating nearby a boat around 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. On Monday,...
Victim ID’d in deadly Bonneau crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a Saturday crash in the Bonneau area is identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identifies David Condra, 53, of Bonneau who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. On September 24, Condra sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle accident. An investigation […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting took place at the Bridgeview Apartments around 10:00 p.m. One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. There is no information about a suspect.
Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie. Sean Patrick Walsh, from Summerville, was found near the Hatchery Boat Landing in Pinopolis, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the...
live5news.com
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a female was taken to the hospital after a Friday shooting. Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Police on scene N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night. Police responded to Midland Drive at Kenwood Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates minor injuries were suffered in the shooting, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. There is no official information on what led up...
counton2.com
NCPD investigating after one injured in shooting
GCPD releases new details on fatal Taco Bell shooting. Charleston man pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol …. Tracking the Tropics: TD9 becomes Tropical Storm …. The Citadel celebrates ‘100 Years on the Ashley’. Everyday Hero: Amor Healing Kitchen. Lowcountry expert addresses importance of mental …. Background check missed...
The Post and Courier
No charges expected after man fatally shoots father in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — A man suspected of fatally shooting his father the evening of Sept. 23 is unlikely to be charged, authorities say. Officers investigating a shooting around 5:30 p.m. on South Kenwood Drive off Midland Park Road heard gunfire coming from a different part of the block, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers ran toward the shots and encountered an armed man, who was detained.
iheart.com
School bus driver cited after crash that injured 7 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the bus driver who struck a high school student and then crashed into a store has been cited for the Tuesday morning crash. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the driver, whose name has not been released, was cited for careless operation.
iheart.com
Hearing To Determine Where Money From Murdaugh's Property Sale Goes
(Georgetown, SC)-- A hearing to clarify where the money from the sale of Alex Murdaugh's property goes is set for this week. Murdaugh's so-called "Moselle" property where he is accused of killing his son and wife last year sold for nearly four-million-dollars. Alex's wife, Maggie Murdaugh, is listed as the...
The Post and Courier
Guidance in chaos, active shooter training in Berkeley County
Both the Berkeley County School District and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office offered its first of four active shooter presentations to the public at Goose Creek High School on Sept. 22. It’s been in the works for months and a simple message has been tailored — pay attention to your surroundings and be ready to react.
Revolutionary War fort in Moncks Corner now open to public
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Revolutionary War fort located in Monck Corner has opened to the public following years of conservation. Fort Fair Lawn, found at Old Santee Canal State Park, opened to the public on Friday. Fort Fair Lawn is a British Revolutionary War with a history that dates to 1780. According […]
Background check misses criminal record of South Carolina substitute teacher
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A now fired substitute teacher in South Carolina, who was arrested Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. Lori Mandarino had been a substitute teacher for Charleston County School District since March. She was arrested on Thursday at James B […]
Comments / 1