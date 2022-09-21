ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Man shot inside Summerville barber shop dies

SUMMERVILLE — A man has died after he was shot inside a Summerville barber shop on Saturday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Summerville police responded to Creative Cuttin Styles, 319 N. Cedar St. Upon entering the side door of the shop, an officer spotted "a trail of blood" leading to a man who had been shot, according to an incident report.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash impacts traffic near Trolley Rd Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of an overturned vehicle on Trolley Road Monday morning. Summerville Police Department confirmed with News 2 that officers responded to a collision on Trolley Road just before 10 a.m. SPD says the crash happened on Trolley Road near Beverly Drive. One vehicle overturned as a result […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is trying to locate and detain a person who they say shot someone at a West Ashley apartment complex. Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting. That is on Ashley River Road near the St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs woman found after Berkeley Co. fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Victim ID’d in deadly Bonneau crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a Saturday crash in the Bonneau area is identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identifies David Condra, 53, of Bonneau who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. On September 24, Condra sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle accident. An investigation […]
BONNEAU, SC
#Linus Traffic Condition
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting took place at the Bridgeview Apartments around 10:00 p.m. One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. There is no information about a suspect.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie. Sean Patrick Walsh, from Summerville, was found near the Hatchery Boat Landing in Pinopolis, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
live5news.com

Police on scene N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night. Police responded to Midland Drive at Kenwood Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates minor injuries were suffered in the shooting, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. There is no official information on what led up...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

NCPD investigating after one injured in shooting

GCPD releases new details on fatal Taco Bell shooting. Charleston man pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol …. Tracking the Tropics: TD9 becomes Tropical Storm …. The Citadel celebrates ‘100 Years on the Ashley’. Everyday Hero: Amor Healing Kitchen. Lowcountry expert addresses importance of mental …. Background check missed...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

No charges expected after man fatally shoots father in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON — A man suspected of fatally shooting his father the evening of Sept. 23 is unlikely to be charged, authorities say. Officers investigating a shooting around 5:30 p.m. on South Kenwood Drive off Midland Park Road heard gunfire coming from a different part of the block, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers ran toward the shots and encountered an armed man, who was detained.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Hearing To Determine Where Money From Murdaugh's Property Sale Goes

(Georgetown, SC)-- A hearing to clarify where the money from the sale of Alex Murdaugh's property goes is set for this week. Murdaugh's so-called "Moselle" property where he is accused of killing his son and wife last year sold for nearly four-million-dollars. Alex's wife, Maggie Murdaugh, is listed as the...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Guidance in chaos, active shooter training in Berkeley County

Both the Berkeley County School District and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office offered its first of four active shooter presentations to the public at Goose Creek High School on Sept. 22. It’s been in the works for months and a simple message has been tailored — pay attention to your surroundings and be ready to react.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

