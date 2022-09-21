Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Related
sent-trib.com
Lake takes Black and Gold championship
PERRYSBURG — Lake won the eight-team Black and Gold Tournament championship, which had four state ranked teams playing. Lake defeated Columbus St. Francis DeSalse 25-17, 25-7 in the quarterfinals and Perrysburg, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals. The Flyers took the championship against Liberty-Benton, 25-19, 29-27, to stay undefeated...
sent-trib.com
Yellow Jackets ‘take care of business,’ rout Cougars, 44-7
PERRYSBURG — Sylvania Southview came into Perrysburg’s Steinecker Stadium sporting a 4-1 record and having outscored opponents 212-43. The Yellow Jackets’ 44-7 win over Southview Friday likely put a damper on any Northern Lakes League championship hopes that the Cougars may have had. By halftime, the Yellow...
sent-trib.com
Kaiden Reed puts up 12 points as Flyers stay unbeaten
ROSSFORD — Lake boys soccer routed Rossford, 14-1, Thursday in Northern Buckeye Conference action as Kaiden Reed had 12 points on two goals and eight assists. Lake remains unbeaten at 9-0-1 overall and 5-0-1 in NBC games. Rossford falls to 1-8 and 1-5. Also scoring two goals apiece for...
sent-trib.com
Kenna converts in Kalamazoo, but Falcons settle for 2-2 draw
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Kennedy White’s scoring prowess in Kalamazoo continued, but the Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Western Michigan University on Sunday. The Mid-American Conference matchup was held at the WMU Soccer Complex. White scored both goals...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Generals pull away to down BG, 34-14
Bowling Green trailed Anthony Wayne by less than a touchdown, 13-7, entering the fourth quarter, but the game got away from the Bobcats in the final 12 minutes. AW running back Joe Caswell ran for three touchdowns of 24, 12, and 48 yards as the Generals pulled away, downing the Bobcats, 34-14, in Northern Lakes League action at Bobcat Stadium Friday.
sent-trib.com
Falcons sweep Golden Flashes in seven sets
KENT, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University volleyball team needed just seven sets to defeat Kent State twice in both teams’ Mid-American Conference openers Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Falcons downed the Golden Flashes 25-8, 25-21, 24-26, 28-26. On Saturday, it was a clean sweep for...
sent-trib.com
Knights nip Bulldogs, 17-14
ROSSFORD — Otsego rebounded from a tough loss last week to Elmwood to hold off Rossford at Jackson Ferguson Stadium for a 17-14 Knights victory Friday. Otsego improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Northern Buckeye Conference, while Rossford falls to 2-4 and 1-2. Three of Rossford’s four losses have been by less than one possession.
sent-trib.com
BGSU's offensive onslaught overpowers Oakland, 6-0
Bowling Green State University men’s soccer was firing on all cylinders Friday, scoring three times in each half en route to a 6-0 win over Oakland University. The non-conference matchup was held at Cochrane Stadium. Alberto Anaya had a monster night for the Falcons (2-2-3), as he was involved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Falcons forge past Golden Flashes in four for first MAC win
KENT, Ohio – Bowling Green State University volleyball registered a win in the team’s first conference match of the season, topping Kent State in four sets Friday night. The Falcons began with an electric first set, holding the Golden Flashes to just eight points while hitting over .400 as a team. The Falcons claimed the second set before Kent State forced a fourth set on extra points in the third. The fourth set went to extra points as well, but the Falcons closed out the set, and the match, with a 4-1 run.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
sent-trib.com
Sisters of Notre Dame present SHINE: Women’s Summit 2022
TOLEDO — The Sisters of Notre Dame will host the inaugural SHINE Women’s Summit on Thursday. This event will bring women of all faiths, ages and backgrounds together at the Valentine Theatre for an afternoon to support, honor, inspire, nurture and empower each other. “Empowering women has been...
sent-trib.com
Singing in the rain
Jon Brasfield, with the band Palmer, entertains Sunday afternoon during the Better BG Bash event at the Wooster Green in Bowling Green. Rain cut short the event which was billed as the last since its annual start in 2019. The Better BG Bash was born out of a Facebook group.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Dr. Briant Hamor Lee Sr.
Dr. Briant Hamor Lee Sr., 84, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 25, 2022. He was born May 6, 1938 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Alfred McClung II and Elizabeth (Briant) Lee. He married Nancy White in 1962 and she survives in Bowling Green. Along with his...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-26-2022
Students can get help with their schoolwork and enjoy a snack at the library on weekdays from 4-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Dec. 2. America Reads tutors from Bowling Green State University will be available to help K-5 students with reading support and homework help in the Children’s Place at the library, 251 N. Main St. Snacks and juice from Connecting Kids to Meals will also be served during this time.
sent-trib.com
Gala raises money for Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival
PERRYSBURG — The horror themed fundraiser, the Goth Gala, will be bringing in local graphic novelist Dirk Manning and a local artist Robert Vanitvelt on Saturday to support teen literacy and raise funds for the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival and JustWrite Ohio. The Goth Gala is a Halloween...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Family escapes fire on Flanders in BG
A family of four escaped a house fire Sunday night on Flanders Avenue. A couple and their two children are safe, said Capt. Terry Busch, with the Bowling Green Fire Division. Fire was blazing through the roof upon arrival around 9:30 p.m., he said. “They made an initial attack and...
sent-trib.com
Penta to host cruise-in car show
PERRYSBURG — The Transportation programs at Penta Career Center will host their 11th annual Cruise-In Car Show on Wednesday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on the Penta campus located at 9301 Buck Road. All types of vehicles and motorcycles are welcome to participate. Vehicle owners are admitted free of charge as...
sent-trib.com
Decades of BG service
Tribute was paid to the careers of two longtime City of Bowling Green employees last week. Retired Clerk of Council Kay Scherreik, and retiring City Attorney Mike Marsh, were lauded for their decades of service. Council President Mark Hollenbaugh presented to Scherreik a framed copy of a previously-passed resolution honoring...
sent-trib.com
Dennis “Denny” Panning
Dennis “Denny” Panning, 66, Deshler, died Sept. 23, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.
sent-trib.com
Maumee preschool holds open house
MAUMEE — Elizabeth Wayne Preschool, 310 Elizabeth St, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, will be hosting an open house on Sunday from noon-1 p.m. EWP is a private Christian preschool providing classes for 3, 4 and 5 year olds. Parents of prospective preschoolers are invited to learn more...
Comments / 0