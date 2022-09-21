Gov. Justice weighs in on Mountain Valley Pipeline bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is now weighing in on the dispute over the Mountain Valley Natural Gas Pipeline that is currently stalled in the U.S. Senate.

WOWK 13 News has been told that sometime Wednesday evening all members of the U.S. Senate should be given a draft of a continuing resolution to keep the government funded and open beyond Oct. 1. The resolution will also include a provision to allow permitting and completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which will carry natural gas from West Virginia to a port in Virginia.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) made a deal with Congressional leaders and the White House to finish the pipeline. But Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (D) says he will try to block the deal because of environmental concerns.

“I can’t speak good words about what Bernie Sanders has contributed to any of us… Between Pennsylvania, Ohio and us, we’re sitting on a natural resource of natural gas that is off the chart. The biggest I think in the world,” said Justice.

“Bernie Sanders has managed to torpedo a lot of things… The Mountain Valley Pipeline is monstrously important. Absolutely to the State of West Virginia, and more important to our nation. I mean we need energy independence,” Justice added.

Senate Republicans have so far balked at including the pipeline in the resolution until they see the exact wording and provisions of the bill. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) West Virginia wants the pipeline finished but first wants to study details of this particular proposal.

