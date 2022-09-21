ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Popovich, Spurs face unknown with another youthful roster

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker may be walking through that door at the San Antonio Spurs’ practice facility, but they are only coming to visit. In their place on the court is a bunch of fresh-faced youngsters who may want to wear a name tag to curry favor with 73-year-old coach Gregg Popovich. “I walked into the film room today, and there was this young kid sitting there, and I said, ‘Who the hell are you?’” Popovich said. “Seriously. He said … I forgot his name already. I don’t know anybody.” The franchise that won five NBA championships and matched a league record with 22 straight postseason appearances now has the equivalent of summer interns walking the halls.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy