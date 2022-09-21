SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker may be walking through that door at the San Antonio Spurs’ practice facility, but they are only coming to visit. In their place on the court is a bunch of fresh-faced youngsters who may want to wear a name tag to curry favor with 73-year-old coach Gregg Popovich. “I walked into the film room today, and there was this young kid sitting there, and I said, ‘Who the hell are you?’” Popovich said. “Seriously. He said … I forgot his name already. I don’t know anybody.” The franchise that won five NBA championships and matched a league record with 22 straight postseason appearances now has the equivalent of summer interns walking the halls.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 24 MINUTES AGO