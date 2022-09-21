Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Popovich, Spurs face unknown with another youthful roster
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker may be walking through that door at the San Antonio Spurs’ practice facility, but they are only coming to visit. In their place on the court is a bunch of fresh-faced youngsters who may want to wear a name tag to curry favor with 73-year-old coach Gregg Popovich. “I walked into the film room today, and there was this young kid sitting there, and I said, ‘Who the hell are you?’” Popovich said. “Seriously. He said … I forgot his name already. I don’t know anybody.” The franchise that won five NBA championships and matched a league record with 22 straight postseason appearances now has the equivalent of summer interns walking the halls.
Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 4 game?
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. NFL Week 4 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS. The Bills are a 3.5-point favorite in the game. The Arizona Republic: Bills...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott getting stitches taken out before Giants game
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is set to clear another hurdle on his road back to recovery when he gets the stitches in his right hand removed on Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
