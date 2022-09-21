ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSO: Man in hospital after stabbing in Tallulah area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed on N. Pearl St. and Tallulah Ave. JSO reported that at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the area and located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries. However, upon arrival at the hospital, his injuries were deemed less severe, and his condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.
First Coast News

Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
thejaxsonmag.com

Secret Jacksonville: Exchange Club Island

Exchange Club Island from above. Photo by Erik Hamilton. Boats moored off the island. Photo by Erik Hamilton. More than 50,000 people drive over one of Jacksonville’s most singular parks every day without ever realizing it. Officially named Exchange Club Island – more on that in a minute – the island beneath the Mathews Bridge is an official city park that can only be reached by boat.
Action News Jax

Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says his team is in constant contact with the Florida Department of Emergency Management. “We are no strangers to stressful weather events & this time is no different. We don’t panic, we prepare!”, he said in a video message on Sunday, Sept. 25.
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man claims $1M from $50 scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Jacksonville man turned $50 into a $1 million prize when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. The man claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
First Coast News

JEA preparing for Hurricane Ian, will postpone disconnections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is preparing for power outages as Hurricane Ian approaches the First Coast. The storm is expected to impact the Jacksonville area beginning Wednesday. JEA will temporarily suspend customer disconnections for non-payment. JEA's Emergency Operation Center will operate at "partial Activation status." This means that the...
News4Jax.com

Columbia County to distribute sandbags

Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
News4Jax.com

Scam Alert: JaxBest will NEVER charge winners for plaques

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ll say it again: If you’re named the winner of a JaxBest category, News4JAX will notify you — but, you will never be asked to pay a fee. Recently, we’ve been made aware that multiple participants have been contacted by someone and asked to pay $200 for winner plaques.
