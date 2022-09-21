Read full article on original website
First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Raiders drop homecoming game to Nease PanthersAnthony SalazarPonte Vedra Beach, FL
Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incidentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
JSO: Man in hospital after stabbing in Tallulah area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed on N. Pearl St. and Tallulah Ave. JSO reported that at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the area and located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries. However, upon arrival at the hospital, his injuries were deemed less severe, and his condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.
Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
News4Jax.com
Schools in Putnam, Columbia counties to close due to Hurricane Ian. Here’s where other districts stand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. Putnam County has announced it will close down schools from Wednesday through Friday after officials made the decision to activate schools for community...
thejaxsonmag.com
Secret Jacksonville: Exchange Club Island
Exchange Club Island from above. Photo by Erik Hamilton. Boats moored off the island. Photo by Erik Hamilton. More than 50,000 people drive over one of Jacksonville’s most singular parks every day without ever realizing it. Officially named Exchange Club Island – more on that in a minute – the island beneath the Mathews Bridge is an official city park that can only be reached by boat.
Deputies investigating undetermined death at Omega Park
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported an investigation into an undetermined death at Omega Park in Middleburg. Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more information. Deputies report that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat...
Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says his team is in constant contact with the Florida Department of Emergency Management. “We are no strangers to stressful weather events & this time is no different. We don’t panic, we prepare!”, he said in a video message on Sunday, Sept. 25.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man claims $1M from $50 scratch-off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Jacksonville man turned $50 into a $1 million prize when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. The man claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
First Coast News
JEA preparing for Hurricane Ian, will postpone disconnections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is preparing for power outages as Hurricane Ian approaches the First Coast. The storm is expected to impact the Jacksonville area beginning Wednesday. JEA will temporarily suspend customer disconnections for non-payment. JEA's Emergency Operation Center will operate at "partial Activation status." This means that the...
'It's Mother Nature, so people need to be prepared': Jacksonville mayor, emergency officials give update on Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen, officials in Jacksonville gave an update on the city's preparedness efforts Monday afternoon. Mayor Lenny Curry and emergency responders gave tips on how to keep yourself safe during the storm. "Now is the time to prepare, there is no reason...
News4Jax.com
Mayor Curry: ‘We can’t afford to be complacent’ as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Sunday morning urged Jacksonville residents to be prepared as the city is expected to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Ian in the coming days. Ian, which is expected to become a hurricane late Sunday, was located about 265 miles south-southeast...
JSO investigated a burglary turned shooting after the victim chased down the suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a burglary turned shooting after JSO says a victim chased down the suspects. The suspected burglars were breaking into several cars in San Jose. JSO says 3 men were breaking into cars parked in a neighborhood along Price Park drive this morning. That’s...
Shoot out out on Price Park Drive leaves victim with critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 9600 block of Price Parker Drive. While officers were on the way, neighbors reportedly also called 911 stating that they had heard gunfire.
Woman dies following shooting at unknown location, Jacksonville police ask community for information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a shooting late on Saturday night at an unknown location. Jacksonville police responded to a local hospital around 12:15 p.m. after a woman arrived with at least one gunshot wound. The unidentified woman died from her injuries. This is an active...
One dead, several others rescued in severe rip current near Jacksonville Beach Pier
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A young woman is dead tonight after Jacksonville Ocean and Rescue says a rip current took her underwater and she never resurfaced. She is just one of the multiple people rescued today. Many Beachgoers tell Action News Jax that the victim was underwater for nearly...
News4Jax.com
Columbia County to distribute sandbags
Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
First Coast News
Florida's Largest Oktoberfest is back!
After a three-year hiatus, Beaches Oktoberfest (feat. Corey Smith and Inner Circle) is back Oct. 7th - 8th at the Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion.
The Jacksonville Melanin Market: largest collection of Black-owned businesses in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Saturday, September 24 from 12 to 6 p.m. in Northwest Jacksonville, locals will show their appreciation for the community at the first Northside L.O.V.E. event in eight years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Jacksonville Melanin Market is the largest collection of Black-owned...
News4Jax.com
Scam Alert: JaxBest will NEVER charge winners for plaques
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ll say it again: If you’re named the winner of a JaxBest category, News4JAX will notify you — but, you will never be asked to pay a fee. Recently, we’ve been made aware that multiple participants have been contacted by someone and asked to pay $200 for winner plaques.
Man injured in shooting at Burger King in New Town area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on the 1900 block of Kings Rd. JSO reports that a man in his early 30s was shot with non-life threatening injuries in a Burger King Parking lot and was transported to a local Hospital. JSO...
First Coast News
