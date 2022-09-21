HOUSTON — The second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016 is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. It's been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. And it's been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s murder trial ended in a mistrial.

