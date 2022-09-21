ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Suspect wanted in Houston shooting that left man dead, 2 women injured

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that left one man dead and two women injured over the weekend. Reginald Torres, 20, is charged with murder and is not in custody as of Monday morning, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in...
KHOU

Trial set to begin for son accused of killing parents at Bellaire home in 2016

HOUSTON — The second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016 is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. It's been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. And it's been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
witzamfm.com

Houston Man Charged with OWI in Jasper

Jasper- A truck was driving recklessly, which led to the arrest of a man from Houston by Jasper Police Officers. According to reports, officers were dispatched after receiving multiple reports about a 2022 Dodge pickup driving recklessly, striking the curb and nearly hitting a building on Indiana Street. Officers located the driver, 27-year-old Francisco Javier Garcia Jr. of Houston, TX, and suspected he was intoxicated.
Steven Davis
wbrc.com

Woman abused by husband acquitted in his fatal stabbing

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A 72-year-old woman who claimed she killed her husband in self-defense after decades of abuse was acquitted of his murder. The six-day trial for 72-year-old Janet Alexander in the 2018 murder of her husband, Lionel Alexander, ended Tuesday with a not guilty verdict. She has always said she killed her husband in self-defense after decades of abuse, and the jury agreed.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
scttx.com

Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant

September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
