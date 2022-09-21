Read full article on original website
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Suspect wanted in Houston shooting that left man dead, 2 women injured
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that left one man dead and two women injured over the weekend. Reginald Torres, 20, is charged with murder and is not in custody as of Monday morning, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in...
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour apart
The Houston Police Department was busy late Sunday night responding to a couple of shootings in the Houston area that occurred just an hour apart from each other. The first shooting occurred at the Thornbury apartment homes located at 7055 Hollister in northwest Houston. Police were dispatched to this shooting at 9:56 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect hits, kills woman crossing roadway before leaving scene in southeast Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are looking for a woman accused of fatally striking another woman while driving in southeast Houston and then leaving the scene Monday. It happened in the 9500 block of Clearwood Street around 1:22 a.m. According to HPD, an officer...
Trial set to begin for son accused of killing parents at Bellaire home in 2016
HOUSTON — The second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016 is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. It's been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. And it's been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
2 men due in court on murder charges in connection with shooting of Fresno brothers
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are set to make court appearances Monday to face murder charges related to the shooting deaths of two Fresno brothers in 2020. Donovan Phillips is scheduled to make his appearance at 1 p.m. and Dalan Phillips will be arraigned. What happened. Devin...
Click2Houston.com
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 2-year-old in northwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Police are investigating what they are calling the “suspicious death” of a 2-year-old child in northwest Houston. According to Houston police, officers were dispatched around 12:10 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Flintlock Rd. The call was originally reported as...
witzamfm.com
Houston Man Charged with OWI in Jasper
Jasper- A truck was driving recklessly, which led to the arrest of a man from Houston by Jasper Police Officers. According to reports, officers were dispatched after receiving multiple reports about a 2022 Dodge pickup driving recklessly, striking the curb and nearly hitting a building on Indiana Street. Officers located the driver, 27-year-old Francisco Javier Garcia Jr. of Houston, TX, and suspected he was intoxicated.
Click2Houston.com
Crimestoppers of Houston honors murder victims and their families on National Day of Remembrance
HOUSTON – On Sunday, Crimestoppers of Houston held its annual National Day of Remembrance event to honor the hundreds of Houstonians whose lives were taken by an act of violence. “It’s hard to explain when you have to bury your child. I never knew I would be in this...
Click2Houston.com
Man who shot his wife shot by deputies, Montgomery County authorities say; Suspect in critical condition
MAGNOLIA, Texas – A suspect is in critical condition after authorities said he was shot by a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday afternoon, authorities said. MCSO deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 30600 block of Beyette Road at around 11:30 a.m. According to deputies,...
Click2Houston.com
Mother shot during exchange of gunfire with uninvited suspect inside apartment complex, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was wounded following a gunfight with an uninvited man inside her apartment Saturday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting took place in the 12700 block of...
Child present in NW Harris Co. apartment as man and woman exchange gunfire, HCSO says
The child was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but was not hurt, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.
Click2Houston.com
Woman describes waking up to horrific acid attack inside Montrose apartment
HOUSTON – A Montrose woman is recovering at Memorial Hermann Hospital after some sort of chemical was poured onto her face. Angela Helinger, 53, told KPRC 2 she has undergone four surgeries to try and repair the damage done to her head and face. “I relive this every day,...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed in NE Harris County; Suspect taken into custody, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a man was shot and killed in northeast Harris County, and the suspected gunman has been arrested. According to HCSO, the shooting occurred in the 7100 block of S. Lake Houston Parkway on Saturday afternoon. It...
wbrc.com
Woman abused by husband acquitted in his fatal stabbing
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A 72-year-old woman who claimed she killed her husband in self-defense after decades of abuse was acquitted of his murder. The six-day trial for 72-year-old Janet Alexander in the 2018 murder of her husband, Lionel Alexander, ended Tuesday with a not guilty verdict. She has always said she killed her husband in self-defense after decades of abuse, and the jury agreed.
Texas boy’s death while showering under investigation
Police are investigating a drowning incident involving a young boy in a bathtub in a southwest Houston home on Sunday morning.
A 28-year-old business manager shot and killed by 70-year-old man after confrontation, HCSO says
Investigators say the the 70-year-old man told them that he went to tell the manager about several loose dogs surrounding the business.
Click2Houston.com
2 people shot after argument outside north Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition and a woman is expected to survive after police say they were both shot by a man outside an apartment complex in north Houston early Sunday, police said. Lt. E. Pavel with HPD said it happened in the 4000 block of...
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect seen on video shooting man outside food truck in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A man was shot several times in the abdomen after an argument took place outside of a food truck in southwest Houston early Sunday morning, Houston police said. It happened around 2:20 a.m. in front of the Cluth City Cluckers food truck located in a gas station parking lot in the 9500 block of Main Street near Buffalo Speedway.
scttx.com
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
