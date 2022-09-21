Read full article on original website
The Center in Danbury Hosts October Events Recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Invites Community to Participate
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) and is an opportunity for individuals in our community to come together and act on ending violence. Last year, The Center provided 28,098 individuals in the greater Danbury area with Domestic Violence related serviced. This year, The Center for Empowerment and Education will once again be honoring the month hosting a handful of events aimed at bringing the community together. This year’s theme is #Every1KnowsSome1.
Cultural Alliance Business Supports the Arts Breakfast on Oct 13
The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut is bringing back the Business Supports the Arts Breakfast. Known as one of the region’s premier networking events, the breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Danbury Fair mall in the Apple Store wing. It was not held in person for the past two years because of the pandemic.
Wilton girls in grades 4th - 8th invited to join Ms President US!
Girls from the surrounding area in grades 4th to 8th are invited to join the Fall 2022 Ms President US program held in Wilton. The mission of Ms President US is to motivate and prepare girls to aim for the highest civic leadership positions and to know that they can achieve them.
Ridgefield Public Schools New Teacher Feature: Meet Brendan Leslie, SRMS Grade 6 English
New Teacher Feature: "RPS Sees the Teacher I Will Become" The school year is off to an auspicious start for new RPS teacher Brendan Leslie. “I’m having so much fun,” he says from his cheerful, orderly sixth-grade classroom, festooned with writing tips, literary terms, and an Aaron Judge home run count. “Scotts Ridge has a great environment. Tim [Principal Tim Salem], Lisa [Assistant Lisa Frese], and Jen [English Chair Jen Bray] have laid such a sound foundation that I can slide in. I’m not on my own.”
Town of Southbury is HIRING Certified Police Officers
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Certified Police Officer. The application deadline is October 14, 2022 at 11:59pm. The Police Officer position involves responsibility for protection of life and property, the prevention, detection, and investigation of crimes and ordinances and maintaining law and order. Police Officers must use logic, common sense, and their own judgment while acting with and without supervision in emergency situations. The Town of Southbury offers a comprehensive benefit package including: defined pension after 20 years & age 50, paid sick time, paid holidays, paid vacation, personal time, life and long-term disability insurance and a 4/2 schedule. Starting salary range is $65,000.00 – $75,457.90 depending on experience. Please direct questions regarding this position to Sergeant Grillo at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
Longtime Ridgefield Resident Raymond I. Hastings, 90, has Died
Raymond I. Hastings, 90, of Danbury, longtime resident of Ridgefield, died peacefully on September 22, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Ann (Wade) Hastings. Raymond I. Hastings was born on January 3, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York to Catherine Comerford Hastings and Raymond Miles Hastings. He went to Brooklyn Prep and then to Lakewood Junior College to join the Maryknoll Seminary.
Services planned for Danbury resident Clara DiCarlo, 65
Clara DiCarlo, 65, died peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Clara is survived by her husband of 38 years, Rick, as well as her daughter, Danielle Catalano and her husband, John. In addition, Clara is survived by her granddaughter, Quinn Catalano, and their special dog Coco, her siblings, Paul Turchiano and Laura Muller.
Ms. President US enrollment closing this Thursday, September 29!
Save your seat - enrollment closes on 9/29 and the first workshop is on 9/30!. Girls from the surrounding area in grades 4th to 8th are invited to join the Fall 2022 Ms President US program held in Ridgefield, CT. The mission of Ms President US is to motivate and...
Wilton Letter: Strong Support for Kim Healy, CT State House of Representatives
I am writing this letter in strong support of Kim Healy for election to the CT State House of Representatives. I first met Kim during a campaigning event when I ran for Wilton’s P&Z in Fall 2019. Immediately, I was impressed by her intelligence and enthusiasm for the community. Kim told me about all of her volunteer service, including her time as treasurer for the Wilton Library. Kim has also served on the Wilton Conservation Commission and is a strong proponent for a sustainable and healthy environment. From our first meeting, it was clear to me that someone like Kim could be a great advocate for others. Accordingly, it was of no surprise to me when she was elected last fall to Wilton’s Board of Selectmen.
Why Small Businesses Matter: Purcell Moving Corp
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Purcell Moving...
Ridgefield High School senior is one of 369 students in the WORLD to receive PERFECT score on AP exam
Student Receives Perfect AP Score; Credits Teacher. RHS senior Ryan Williams was one of 369 students in the world to have a perfect score on the Computer Science Advanced Placement test. Ryan, in the photo here with RHS Computer Science teacher, Dr. Steven Anton, had this to say for fellow...
Wilton Playshop will hold auditions for Frosty the Snow Man on Monday, October 10th and Tuesday, October 11th
The Wilton Playshop will hold auditions for Frosty the Snow Man on Monday, October 10th and Tuesday, October 11th at 7pm. Auditions will be held at the Conservatory of Dance located at 151 Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton. Directed by John Atkin with musical direction by Will Atkin and choreography...
New Whip Salon Clients in Westport Get 20% Off Full Lash Set Until November 1!
We've gone ahead and WHIPPED up the sweetest lash deal just for you!. For a limited time only, new clients will receive 20% off a full lash set with lash specialist Brianna. Brianna's specialty is full volume so if you're looking for glamour, this is IT. (Sale ends Nov 1st).
Ridgefield High School athlete takes a shot at mental health with Morgan's Message game
On Saturday, the Varsity Field Hockey team wore t-shirts with butterflies as part of an effort to call attention to the stigma surrounding mental health within the student-athlete community, empower those who suffer in silence and support those who feel alone. That’s the Mission of Morgan’s Message, an organization inspired by Morgan Rodgers, a Duke University lacrosse player who died by suicide in July 2019.
Ridgefield Weather: Potential for Strong to Severe Thunderstorms this Afternoon and Evening
According to the National Weather Service, a frontal system approaching the area will provide for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and evening. Overview:. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of an approaching cold front this afternoon and. evening. A few/several of these...
