County Prosecutor Chastises Participants in Unsanctioned Wildwood Car Event
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has criticized the participants of this weekend’s unsanctioned car event in Wildwood that led to two deaths. Sutherland says the lack of planning, staging, and permitted by the group led to the chaos that led to multiple deaths and injuries. He is sharing condolences with the families of the two individuals who were killed in a motor vehicle accident when the driver chose to dangerously operate a vehicle at a high rate of speed.
Chaos and Tragedy in Wildwood: Unsanctioned H2O Car Event At Cause
It appears an unsanctioned car-rally event has caused tragedy in the family destination of Wildwood. There are several graphic videos on social media showing what appears to be a serious car crash in the city Saturday night. We have chosen not to include those videos here. Details of that crash - or any other accident - have not been released by police officials.
Wildwood Restaurant Thanks Police With Free Meals After Car Rally
By now you have heard that two people died during the dangerous events of the unsanctioned car rally that caused havoc Saturday night in the Wildwoods. I wanted to tell you about a local restaurant that has rallied around the first responders who tried to protect people from this rally.
Report: Wildwood Suspect Flipped a Car Before, Numerous Tickets
The Pittsburgh man who’s accused of killing two people in a motor vehicle accident this weekend in Wildwood reportedly had numerous other infractions, including a recent accident where he flipped a car. NJ.com reports Gerald J. White flipped a Pontiac Supercharger while going 80mph on a highway, according to his father. White is charged with killing two people during a reckless accident during a pop up gathering of car enthusiasts in Wildwood this weekend.
What Needs to be Said About the Deadly H20i Car Rally in Wildwood, NJ
I found myself, ironically, driving around Sunday night thinking about the events that unfolded in Wildwood this weekend and instead of getting angrier and angrier, I decided to put pen to paper here. If you were part of the problem in and around Wildwood this weekend, what the F is...
Multiple accidents, chaos reported in Wildwood during unsanctioned car rally
A “pop-up” car rally in Wildwood devolved into a chaotic scene on Saturday night as at least one car struck a building, police responded to multiple accidents and helicopters airlifted the injured to hospitals. Police have yet to confirm the number of people injured during the event, known...
Letter to the editor from a Wildwood Business owner, homeowner and local resident about this past weekend’s chaos!
Local business owner, homeowner and local resident Dave Campbell sent us this letter: We wanted to post it for all to read!. On September 23-25, the Wildwoods, Rio Grande and nearby communities had their peace shattered and safety threatened when descended upon by a literal invasion—not the long-welcomed Irish Week celebrants or Car Show attendees but an increasingly infamous group calling itself “H2oi”. That group’s main claim to fame is being ejected from other locations due to drag racing on busy streets, clouds of intentional smoke, loud engines, and cars rigged to backfire—which any rational person agrees should be illegal due to the disruption of the peace and deliberate mimicking of rapid gunfire, making streets sound like warzones, masking any real gunfire that may occur, and sometimes creating panic.
Two killed, one arrested in crash at Wildwood ‘unplanned’ pop-up car rally
A Pittsburgh man has been arrested in a crash that killed two people Saturday night, as a pop-up car rally caused chaos in Wildwood this weekend. Gerald White, 37, is charged with two counts of death by auto in the deaths of a passenger in another vehicle and a pedestrian, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto announced.
Update: Two Killed During Wildwood Weekend, Pittsburgh Man Charged
37 year old Gerald J. White of Pittsburgh has been charged with two counts of death by auto following an accident that was part of an unwelcome car event in Wildwood over the weekend. White killed an 18 year old Pennsylvania woman who was a pedestrian, and a 34 year old Clayton man who was in another vehicle that White struck. Wildwood Police responded to chaotic events during this event, including large groups of pedestrians and motor vehicle accidents. City police closed the eastbound George Redding Bridge in an attempt to stop individuals from coming to town.
2 people dead, several injured at illegal auto event in Cape May County, officials say
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people died and several others were injured in a series of car crashes on Saturday night in Wildwood, Cape May County. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crashes. Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.White struck a 2014...
Driver in fatal H2oi crash in Wildwood recently wrecked car that went airborne, dad says
The driver charged in a fatal crash during an unsanctioned car meet-up in Wildwood has a documented history of traffic violations and recently survived a serious crash, according to court records and a family member. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is charged with multiple counts of death by...
September 24, 2022
20 year old David Garcia Aguilar has been charged in connection with a motor vehicle accident that killed a passenger inside his vehicle. Garcia-Aguilar was driving a vehicle in Millville two years ago that left the roadway, hit a pole, and landed on its roof. A backseat passenger was killed in the accident. He has…
Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash
A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
Implosion Scheduled at Former Power Plant in Beesley’s Point, NJ
An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, September 29th, at 9:30.
