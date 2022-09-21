ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omega, GA

The Albany Herald

Multiple suspects arrested for drug possession

ALBANY — Three Albany men were arrested early Monday on drug and gun charges after Albany police responded to a domestic violence call. Lonnie Lewis, Quindathion Baldwin and Enorris Holley were arrested by Albany Police Department officers who responded to the call, according to an APD news release.
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Irwin County

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County. The Irwin County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident. Preliminary information indicates that Irwin...
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Shooting at school bus stop in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 17-year-old male was transported to the hospital after being shot while at a school bus stop on Lankford Drive in Valdosta. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded to the area of the 1400 block of Weaver Street, after citizens called E911 to report a shooting had just occurred. While officers were heading to the scene, they received updates that the victim had gotten on a school bus after being shot and the bus driver was driving him to the hospital. Officers stopped the school bus on Lankford Drive, and immediately found the 17-year-old male on the bus, with a gunshot wound to his torso. Officers immediately began to render first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.
WCTV

Argument between roommates ends with shots fired

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) - An argument between roommates ended in gunfire, and deputies are now searching for a relative who may have fired the shots, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO says it responded to reports of shots fired on Sanford Road Saturday night at about...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Preteen stabbed at Valdosta school bus fight

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 12-year-old was stabbed during a fight that happened at a Valdosta bus stop Monday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Shortly after 7:15 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of McLeod Drive about the fight. The 12-year-old was stabbed in the chest. Police...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Omega man sentenced for assaulting an officer, terroristic treats in Cook County

An Omega man was sentenced in August following a 2018 assault on a police officer in Cook County. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 31-year-old Clyde Hamby, Jr., of Omega, was sentenced August 24, for felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
COOK COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Sylvester Police investigating shots fired

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident, according to the agency. Police are currently in the area of Dewey and South Jefferson Street. This area will be closed until further notice and police said to avoid the area. WALB News 10 has...
SYLVESTER, GA
wfxl.com

New charges lead to revocation of probation for Berrien County man

District Attorney Chase Studstill announced the revocation of the probation of Zachery Paul Zeigler in the Superior Court of Berrien County. Zeigler was original sentenced during the February term of court in 2019 to six years with the first two in confinement after pleading guilty to false imprisonment and battery family violence.
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxl.com

Three arrested for assault, terroristic threats in Valdosta

Three people are in jail in Valdosta following an assault. Shortly after 2 a.m. on September 19, Valdosta police responded to the 800 block of South Fry Street after a citizen reported being assaulted. The officer spoke with two victims who stated that known offenders had physically assaulted them and...
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Cairo meth dealer off to prison

ALBANY, GA – A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison this afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years...
CAIRO, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries in Albany armed robbery

Albany police responded to Murphy's Express, in the 200 block of Cordele Road, on Tuesday evening for an armed robbery. Upon arrival, police spoke with the clerk who told police that he was cleaning the exterior of the business when he was approached by a man demanding money. A man...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Sheriff: Dodge County man accused of killing man over pet dispute commits suicide in jail

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Dodge County man over a pet dispute was found dead in jail, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old Ronnie Robert Reaves was found inside his jail cell just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday night. The preliminary investigation found that Reaves took his own life, the sheriff's office said in a news release. They say they do no suspect foul play.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Dougherty County murder conviction upheld by Supreme Court of Georgia

The Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence for Joseph Jones III. In December 2018, Jones was found guilty of two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm in connection to the 2017 deaths of 15-year-old Jalen Walker and 18-year-old Quatez Strong. In 2019, the court sentenced Jones to concurrent terms of life in prison with the possibility of parole for the felony murder aggravated assault charges and two consecutive five-year terms of probation for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Lowndes County hosts National Police K-9 trials

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In one of the final days of the United States Police Canine Association National trails, spectators got to watch more than 100 handlers and their K-9s perform a series of skills. The trials draw in qualified law enforcement K-9 units from all over the country...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries reported after bullet passes through West Gordon home

Albany police are investigating a late-night shooting on West Gordon Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers made contact with the victim who told police she was laying in bed scrolling through her phone when she heard several gunshots. The victim...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

16-year-old charged after Valdosta teen shot to death

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of another teenager, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). The 16-year-old is facing malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession charges in connection to the death of Jaybrie Hampton, 15. The...
VALDOSTA, GA

