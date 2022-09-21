Read full article on original website
KSDK
St. Charles to break ground on new fire station Monday
Fire Station 3 will see new upgrades, as the city says the building has structural issues and electrical hazards. The groundbreaking begins at 9 a.m.
KMOV
Man shot in Marlborough in South County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was shot in the Marlborough village in south St. Louis County Saturday night, police said. St. Louis County Police said officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 8100 block of Watson Road. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
16-year-old dead after robbery leads to shooting, crash in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy died Friday after a robbery led to a shooting and car crash in north St. Louis County. He has been identified as Tayvion Whitby of St. Louis. North County Precinct officers responded to a crash shortly before 4 p.m. in the...
Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus
A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County.
Fall allergy season: Expert shares what to expect in St. Louis region
We're only a few days into fall, but seasonal allergies are flaring up again.
KMOV
County allows Spanish Cove owners to renovate part of complex
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- St Louis County is giving the owners of the Spanish Cove apartments the green light to renovate part of the complex. Owners of the North County complex forced tenants out of their apartments in May to make way for construction. “It’s my understanding that their...
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Charles shooting
ST CHARLES, Mo. — One person was injured and another was killed in a shooting on Saturday in St. Charles. Lt. Tom Wilkinson with the St. Charles Police Department said officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a double shooting on the 100 block of Ameristar Boulevard, west of Ameristar Casino. One person was killed.
Man killed in St. Ann shooting overnight
ST ANN, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting that left a man dead overnight. St. Ann police responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a fatal shooting on the 10000 block of Douglas Court. A spokesperson for the Major Case Squad said the victim was a 32-year-old man.
Carl's Drive-In expansion, entertainment center will be presented to O'Fallon, Missouri, zoning committee
O'FALLON, Mo. — An exciting new proposal for a restaurant and family-friendly entertainment center is heading to the O'Fallon Planning and Zoning Committee next month. According to a Facebook post from 3rd Ward Councilman Nathan Bibb, the development would go in the empty lot between Missouri Rush Soccer and Barron Swim School, near Interstate 64 and Highway DD.
KMOV
Police, BBB issue warning against St. Charles County fence company
WENTZVILLE (KMOV) - The Wentzville Police Department and the Better Business Bureau are warning customers about Tri County Fence & Deck after numerous people say the owners took their money and never completed the job. “It was beyond my imagination that a business could act that way,” Aaron Tighe, one...
KMOV
Prosecutors allege man killed sister, shot ex-girlfriend inside St. Charles apartment
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A 29-year-old man is accused of killing his sister and shooting his ex-girlfriend at an apartment in St. Charles. Trae Spratt is charged with first-degree murder, domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action. Lt. Tom Wilkison with the St. Charles Police...
KMOV
New allegations, new action against St. Charles fence company accused of fraud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office says they have received 52 complaints against Tri County Fence and Deck over the last year. Local police departments as well as the City of Wentzville are investigating and taking action against the locally owned company. “We’re all struggling...
KMOV
Man dead after shooting, car crash in Spanish Lake
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead after a shooting and car crash in Spanish Lake, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found a man and woman inside a car that had crashed in the 12000 block of Spanish Pond Road around 4 p.m. The man had been shot and died after he was taken to the hospital. The woman was not injured.
‘This job is impossible’: High turnover, low morale plague Missouri child welfare agency
Eighty open cases of child abuse and neglect sat on Matt Cordova’s desk in 2017 during the height of the “hole I found myself buried in,” he remembers. Twenty open cases would have been a lot to handle; 80 was impossible. An investigator at Missouri’s child welfare...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
St. Charles police say man scammed numerous victims out of $300K
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Louis man was arrested after police said he stole approximately $300,000 from victims since August 2021. According to the St. Charles Police Department, 54-year-old Ron Johnson allegedly scammed numerous victims from in and outside of Missouri. Johnson was charged with stealing over $25,000,...
Massive St. Charles County home drops price by $5 million
A 20,000 square foot home, first listed for sale last summer, has dropped in price by $5 million.
What’s in a name? The origin of many St. Louis street names
Did you ever wonder how St. Louis roads got their names? Some of the names around St. Louis are based on historical figures or buildings in the area.
St. Louis man steals $300K in series of scams
A St. Louis man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in a series of scams is behind bars in St. Charles County.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Female Dies In One-Vehicle Crash On Interstate 64 In St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY - A 23-year-old female died in a one-vehicle crash at 4:08 a.m. on Sept. 20 in St. Clair County on Interstate 64, westbound at Interstate 55 southbound. The female was a passenger in a gray 2017 Mercedes C300 vehicle. This is the ISP preliminary crash report:. DRIVERS:...
