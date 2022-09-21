ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

KMOV

Man shot in Marlborough in South County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was shot in the Marlborough village in south St. Louis County Saturday night, police said. St. Louis County Police said officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 8100 block of Watson Road. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead, 1 injured in St. Charles shooting

ST CHARLES, Mo. — One person was injured and another was killed in a shooting on Saturday in St. Charles. Lt. Tom Wilkinson with the St. Charles Police Department said officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a double shooting on the 100 block of Ameristar Boulevard, west of Ameristar Casino. One person was killed.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
5 On Your Side

Man killed in St. Ann shooting overnight

ST ANN, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting that left a man dead overnight. St. Ann police responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a fatal shooting on the 10000 block of Douglas Court. A spokesperson for the Major Case Squad said the victim was a 32-year-old man.
SAINT ANN, MO
5 On Your Side

Carl's Drive-In expansion, entertainment center will be presented to O'Fallon, Missouri, zoning committee

O'FALLON, Mo. — An exciting new proposal for a restaurant and family-friendly entertainment center is heading to the O'Fallon Planning and Zoning Committee next month. According to a Facebook post from 3rd Ward Councilman Nathan Bibb, the development would go in the empty lot between Missouri Rush Soccer and Barron Swim School, near Interstate 64 and Highway DD.
O'FALLON, MO
KMOV

Police, BBB issue warning against St. Charles County fence company

WENTZVILLE (KMOV) - The Wentzville Police Department and the Better Business Bureau are warning customers about Tri County Fence & Deck after numerous people say the owners took their money and never completed the job. “It was beyond my imagination that a business could act that way,” Aaron Tighe, one...
WENTZVILLE, MO
KMOV

Man dead after shooting, car crash in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead after a shooting and car crash in Spanish Lake, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found a man and woman inside a car that had crashed in the 12000 block of Spanish Pond Road around 4 p.m. The man had been shot and died after he was taken to the hospital. The woman was not injured.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

