ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead after a shooting and car crash in Spanish Lake, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found a man and woman inside a car that had crashed in the 12000 block of Spanish Pond Road around 4 p.m. The man had been shot and died after he was taken to the hospital. The woman was not injured.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO