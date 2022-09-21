Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers hang on to defeat Tom Brady's Bucs in Week 3 | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers edged out a low-scoring 14-12 win against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs in what could be the final showdown between the two QBs. Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. While the Packers improved to 2-1, Brady played without a majority of his WR core and offensive line but narrowly beat Rodgers' squad. Colin Cowherd breaks down why this win should not necessarily be one of the more celebrated and happier ones in Green Bay.
numberfire.com
O'Connell: Dalvin Cook (shoulder) day-to-day for Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell. Cook injured his shoulder and did not return to the team's come-from-behind Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions. Instead, it was Alexander Mattison who led the backfield down the stretch. Should Cook be forced to miss Week 4 against New Orleans in London, it would be Mattison who serves as the bellcow with Kene Nwangwu in a support role.
FOX Sports
Why Bills should be cautious with Josh Allen after loss to Dolphins | THE HERD
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills in a 21-19 slugfest. Josh Allen went 42-for-63 for 447 yards and two touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 186 yards and one touchdown. Despite the Bills' loss, Colin Cowherd breaks down why they are still the better team and also shares his concern for Allen long-term.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
FOX Sports
Can Giants join the 3-0 club with Dolphins and Eagles by defeating Cowboys on MNF? | What's Wright?
The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are the remaining 3-0 teams in the NFL, but the New York Giants look to join the club in an NFC East showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys will, once again, be without Dak Prescott, but still have Micah Parsons leading the defense. Can the Giants remain undefeated despite Daniel Jones' fumble problems? Watch as Nick Wright breaks down what the G-Men should do in order to defeat their NFC East rival.
FOX Sports
Chargers LT Rashawn Slater expected to miss remainder of season
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a key injury to a member of their offensive line on Sunday. Left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured biceps tendon during the Chargers' 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Network reported. Slater suffered the injury in the third quarter. Los Angeles selected...
FOX Sports
Hurts, undefeated Eagles looking dominant three games in
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington’s field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted “MVP! MVP!”. Too soon? No way. Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia’s most popular...
FOX Sports
Should the Ravens pay Lamar Jackson now?
Lamar Jackson's net worth appears to be skyrocketing in real time. The former MVP has been playing at a most valuable level through the first three weeks of the NFL season, tossing a league-high 10 TDs to just two interceptions, and leading the league in QB rating at 119. He's amassed 749 yards through the air on a 63.6 completion rate, and has been just as deadly on the ground, collecting 243 rushing yards (fourth-best league-wide), to go with two scores.
FOX Sports
Nick Wright reveals what worried him about KC Chiefs' huge upset | THE CARTON SHOW
Description: Nick Wright, host of First Things First, joins Craig Carton on The Carton Show after his Kansas City Chiefs suffer a shocking upset to the Indianapolis Colts. Nick and Craig decide what this loss means for the Chiefs and go over the highlights of the game, including what appeared to be a dispute between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy. Plus, Nick reveals what really concerns him about this upset for the Chiefs.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is expected to play in the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette has been dealing with a hamstring strain in the early part of the season, but he is expected to play through it again in Week 3 against the Packers. If he were to miss any time, rookie back Rachaad White has been the team's go-to guy behind Fournette this season.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma upset by Kansas State: Dillon Gabriel & Sooners' tough schedule | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Kansas State Wildcats upsetting the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in Week 4. Joel explains why Dillon Gabriel will bounce back and looks ahead to the Sooners’ tough schedule.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady, undermanned Bucs look underwhelming offensively
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady ducked to avoid a sack and rumbled for 18 yards only to bust his knee brace and see the play negated by penalty. Everything seems like a struggle for Brady in 2022. Missing his top three receivers to injuries and suspension and his...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Should you bet on the underdog Commanders against the Eagles?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P analyzes the week 3 matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. Sammy P has liked the way the Commanders' offense has looked and thinks they will have another successful week against. their division rivals, the Eagles and Jalen Hurts.
FOX Sports
Riley Leonard connects with Jalon Calhoun for a 27-yard touchdown, Duke trails Kansas, 27-35
Riley Leonard connected with Jalon Calhoun for a 27-yard touchdown. The Duke Blue Devils trail the Kansas Jayhawks, 27-35.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes takes blame for Chiefs loss to Colts in Week 3 | UNDISPUTED
The Indianapolis Colts stunned the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday, handing them their first loss of the season. Patrick Mahomes threw his first interception, coming late in the 4th quarter as the Chiefs were nearing field goal range. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss the effect of Chiefs offense without WR Tyreek Hill. G-BLOCK.
FOX Sports
Adrian Martinez runs for 4 TDs, K-State stuns No. 6 Sooners 41-34
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Martinez also passed for 234 yards and a score, and Deuce Vaughn rushed for 116 yards for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12). It was first-year Oklahoma...
FOX Sports
Ohio State blows out Wisconsin: Buckeyes' improved defense | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Ohio State Buckeyes beating the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 4, 52-21. Joel speaks on Ohio State’s impeccable offense, but more importantly, how defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has helped turn around the Buckeyes’ defense.
FOX Sports
Dolphins show they're one of NFL's best teams with win over Bills
The Miami Dolphins were so dang close to having their own version of The Butt Fumble. Punter Thomas Morstead was backed up in his own end zone with about two minutes left in the game when he booted the ball off the rear end of his punt protector, Blake Ferguson. That farcical gaffe led to a safety — and the Dolphins were forced to give the ball back to the Bills for a shot to take the lead.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Should you take Tom Brady and the Buccaneers as favorites over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 3 matchup between Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Who should you take in this matchup of NFC heavyweights?
FOX Sports
CFB Week 4: Should you take underdogs Maryland against Michigan?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P discusses another Big Ten matchup between the Maryland Terrapins and Michigan Wolverines. Sammy P believes that the high powered offense behind Taulia Tagovailoa is enough to make you put money on Maryland.
