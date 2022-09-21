The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are the remaining 3-0 teams in the NFL, but the New York Giants look to join the club in an NFC East showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys will, once again, be without Dak Prescott, but still have Micah Parsons leading the defense. Can the Giants remain undefeated despite Daniel Jones' fumble problems? Watch as Nick Wright breaks down what the G-Men should do in order to defeat their NFC East rival.

DALLAS, TX ・ 54 MINUTES AGO