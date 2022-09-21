ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC man sentenced to 30 years for stabbing cop in neck during George Floyd protests

By Ben Feuerherd
New York Post
 4 days ago

A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for stabbing an NYPD cop in the neck and shooting two other officers in an ambush during the 2020 George Floyd protests, authorities said.

Former Flatbush resident Dzenan Camovic, 23, was sentenced by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun after pleading guilty in March to three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and other crimes.

On June 3, 2020, Camovic walked up to police officers Yayon Frantz Jean Pierre and Randy Ramnarine on Flatbush Avenue near Church Avenue, screamed “Allahu akbar!” drew a knife and stabbed Jean Pierre in the neck.

Camovic then rushed Ramnarine and threw his knife at him, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office said.

Wounded, Jean Pierre fired at the attacker, but tripped and lost control of his gun.

Dzenan Camovic was previously sentenced to 30 years on federal charges for the attack.

Camovic, a Bosnian national , grabbed the firearm and shot Ramnarine in the hand, according to police. He also shot another cop who responded to the scene in the hand.

After the attack, John Miller, then the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of counter terrorism, said it appeared to be terror-related , but authorities turned up no connection between Camovic and international terror groups.

Camovic allegedly told a hospital worker that he was a “worthless piece of s—t,” after the failed assassination attempt.

“I killed two police officers and my religion made me do it,” he told the hospital worker, according to court papers filed after the attack.

Camovic had previously been sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal charges, which he’ll serve concurrently to the time in his state case.

The Brooklyn man stabbed one cop and shot two others in the 2020 attack.
Paul Martinka

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez applauded the stiff sentence Wednesday.

“It’s a miracle none of these brave officers were killed when they were ambushed, stabbed, and shot by this brazen extremist. We have no tolerance for violence toward our law enforcement colleagues, and this long prison sentence holds him accountable for his depraved and unconscionable crimes,” he said.

