iowa.media
Adel man allegedly strangles Adel woman
An Adel man was arrested Saturday for allegedly strangling his wife in their home. Joshua James Villa, 44, of 29455 Old Portland Road, Adel, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow. The incident began about 6 p.m. in the 29400 block of Old Portland Road, where an officer of...
iowa.media
Des Moines man crashes SUV in trying to outrun cops
A Des Moines man was arrested Friday evening after he tried to outrun a De Soto Police Department patrol officer on U.S. Interstate 80 in West Des Moines. John Richard Hanagan Jr., 39, of 2350 E. 24th St., Des Moines, was charged with eluding, driving while barred, reckless driving, failure to stop in assured clear distance, speeding, unsafe passing, failure to obey a stop sign, no insurance and fraudulent use of registration.
iowa.media
Another reason to celebrate on Maple Street
If Highway 25 north of Creston is nicknamed Kessler curve because of the curve in the road, Maple Street in town should be nicknamed Celebrate Street. Those behind the popular and growing Market on Maple will be back Saturday, Oct. 15 for Fiesta on Maple. The event will have a...
iowa.media
As teen violence becomes more frequent, harms multiply
Amid all the national and international turmoil, youth violence is rising. Violence witnessed by teens as well as violence personally experienced has become a serious public health problem. Violence is an adverse experience with the potential to derail normal psychological development in teenagers. Adverse childhood experiences (ACE) have been shown...
iowa.media
LETTER: Broadlawns has made it clear – They do not want people who believe in Christian values at hospital
I am a mother in Polk County. My family scraped everything we could together to move here from the oppressiveness and desolation of California. We are now expecting our third child. I have spent hours talking to other moms in the area, researching midwives and hospitals, and talking to doctors,...
iowa.media
Good Samaritan facility in Fontanelle to close
Citing “unprecedented stress” the pandemic has put on the senior care industry, Good Samaritan Society announced its facility in Fontanelle will close Saturday, Nov. 19. Family of loved ones living there were notified of the closure earlier this week. A number of factors, including ongoing staffing challenges, a...
iowa.media
Fontanelle council seats to be filled in Dec. 13 election
Who will fill three seats on the Fontanelle city council will be decided by voters in a special election Tuesday, Dec. 13. It was citizens of the town who formulated a petition that a special election be held. The other option would have been that council seats filled by appointment would have held until the next election.
iowa.media
October promises fall fun at Perry Public Library
Saturday Storytimes continue in October at Perry Public Library, at 10:15 a.m., October 1, 8, 15, and 22. Join us for stories, pre-literacy activities, and crafts at these free events. No registration is needed. The October 8 and 22 sessions are bilingual! For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569 or visit our website: http://www.perry.lib.ia.us.
iowa.media
Tory Taylor vs Adam Korsak: BRING ON THE PUNTS
LET’S GET READY TO…. PPPPPPPUNT. The stage is set for punting game of the year decade century is set to take place in Piscataway, NJ on Saturday night. In one corner? Returning second-team All-American Adam Korsak of Rutgers. In the other corner? Iowa’s Tory Taylor, leading the nation in multiple punting categories this season. Korsak and Taylor, both natives of Melbourne, Australia, and graduates of Prokick Australia, are ready for their close-up — although as punters, you’re going to want to zoom out to get the best view of them putting their gifts to work.
iowa.media
South Hamilton pulls away in second half to top W-G
JEWELL, IA — Host South Hamilton scored once in each of the final two quarters to break open a 22-14 game at the half and claim a 38-14 win over Woodward-Granger in Class 1A District 2 play. South Hamilton (4-1, 2-0) had five touchdowns on the ground, four of...
iowa.media
W-G netters drop match to host Ames
AMES, IA — Woodward-Granger volleyball stepped out of conference and up a several classes Thursday with a trip to Ames. The Little Cylcones (6-5) won the first game, 25-16, but the Hawks (4-12) won game two, 25-22. The hosts were not intimidated and rallied to win games three and four, 25-15 and 25-14, respectively, to record the win.
iowa.media
Roadrunners speed off with win to spoil Panther Homecoming
PANORA, IA — Visiting Interstate-35 rushed for 232 total yards and five touchdowns while holding Panorama to just 14 yards of total offense in posting a 47-0 Class 1A District 7 win Friday. I-35 (3-2, 2-0) was off early, scoring on runs of three yards and of 53 yards...
