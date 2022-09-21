ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair High School Grad Daniel Roth Dies, 37

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Daniel Roth Photo Credit: Daniel Roth Facebook

Daniel Roth of Montclair died on Sept. 7 — just two weeks shy of his 38th birthday.

A graduate of Montclair High School, Daniel was remembered in his obituary for his "infectious smile and enormous heart." He was an avid sports fan with a passion for playing and watching football and lacrosse, it says.

Daniel is survived by his parents, William and Catherine Roth; six siblings, Catherine Rizzo, and her husband Richard, Jaqueline Ouimette, and her husband Christopher, William Roth, and his wife Theresa, Brian Roth and his wife Meghan, Michael Roth, Robert Roth; and his girlfriend, Victoria Rinaldi.

Donations in Daniel's memory can be made to CC Paterson.

Montclair, NJ
