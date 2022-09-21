ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

MedicalXpress

Aspirin could increase survival in cancer

Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
CANCER
Newsweek

Scientists Find 'Hidden Killer' Causing Cancer Deaths

Air pollution may explain why non-smokers have been vulnerable to lung cancer, according to scientists' findings presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology conference in Paris last weekend. London-based Francis Crick Institute facilitated a study that found car fumes contain fine particulates, also known as PM2.5, with the capacity...
CANCER
msn.com

Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials

Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
CANCER
Gizmodo

More Americans Are Surviving Cancer Than Ever Before

A new report from the American Association for Cancer Research this week offers a good prognosis about the state of cancer care in the U.S. More Americans than ever are surviving cancer, and the long-running decline in mortality has only sped up in recent years. At the same time, some groups continue to face a higher risk of developing and dying from cancer.
CANCER
The Atlantic

One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood

On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Beast

Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary

TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
SCIENCE
