Read full article on original website
AP_001622.965ca1eb9f584d25975af976d1a3e5e6.0610
4d ago
The Crazy gets the Crazies. Still waiting for JFK Jr. to be resurrected. How about that Pizza place did anybody found any babies there?
Reply(1)
7
Related
MSNBC
Jared and Ivanka walked out during 'biggest crisis of the Trump presidency'
'The Divider' takes a look at the Oval Office during Trump's presidency and writers Susan Glasser and Peter Baker join Morning Joe to discuss many of the key moments from the book.Sept. 20, 2022.
Mary Trump talks fears related to Trump's indictment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Now that more information became available about documents Donald Trump stole from the White House when he left, more questions are surfacing about...
Jimmy Kimmel Just Called Donald Trump 'Mar-A-Lardo' And Said He Can 'Barely Read'
Jimmy Kimmel’s first show following his extended summer break went off with a bang, as the 54-year-old comedian wasted no time in slamming Donald Trump and the terrible last few months the former POTUS has had!. “Trump is in serious legal trouble,” Kimmel said on his late night show...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNN anchors and reporters react to TV anchor's apparent firing over hair
CNN anchors Erica Hill and Christine Romans and CNN business correspondent Rahel Solomon share their thoughts about the firing of Canadian TV news anchor Lisa LaFlamme after she claimed she was ousted because she let her hair go gray.
Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates
Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
Zelensky says it’s ‘not even possible’ that Trump did not recognize Putin threat
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was surprised by former President Trump’s continued praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin even after Moscow invaded Ukraine, given how much information Trump was privy to about the fellow world leader. “I believe he had enough time, plenty of time, to understand who...
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
He's seen Hillary Clinton's emails. Here's why he says Trump's situation doesn't compare
Former CIA lawyer Brian Greer, who saw the contents of Hillary Clinton’s emails while working for the agency, weighs in on how that situation differs from former President Trump keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Fox News Host Mark Levin Mocked For 'Stupidest Argument' Yet In Trump's Defense
Fox News host Mark Levin is arguing that the FBI was “grossly negligent” with its photo of documents the agency recovered during a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Levin weighed in on the issue he saw with the photo, which was part...
Stephen Colbert Shows Trump’s Path Down ‘Nutball Treason Highway’ In Damning Supercut
The "Late Show" host explains how he's been ahead of the game when it comes to the former president.
Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?
The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Barr responds to Trump calling him a 'RINO'
Former Attorney General William Barr dismissed former President Donald Trump's claims that he was a "Republican in name only," or RINO, on Tuesday.
Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip
Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
“So unfortunate”: Even Trump’s allies think he majorly screwed up with his special master choice
Former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Many Democrats, along with Never Trump conservatives, have been lambasting federal Judge Aileen Cannon, a Donald Trump appointee,...
Donald Trump Was Queen Elizabeth II's Favorite President—Newsmax Presenter
Greg Kelly said "the body language" between the Queen and Trump spoke of mutual affection between the two.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Washington Examiner
Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’
Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says
Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 6