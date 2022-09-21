ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

4d ago

The Crazy gets the Crazies. Still waiting for JFK Jr. to be resurrected. How about that Pizza place did anybody found any babies there?

Salon

Mary Trump talks fears related to Trump's indictment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Now that more information became available about documents Donald Trump stole from the White House when he left, more questions are surfacing about...
POTUS
Donald Trump
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip

Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
Business Insider

Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says

Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
POTUS
