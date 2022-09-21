ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Cannavale Signs With CAA

By Mike Fleming Jr
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Actor Bobby Cannavale has signed with CAA .

The veteran actor has moved from WME, after just opening alongside Ana De Armas at the Venice Film Festival in the Andrew Dominik-directed Blonde. He next will star in Gracie Otto’s Seriously Red , and opposite Robert De Niro in the Tony Goldwyn-directed Inappropriate Behavior .

Cannavale has had memorable turns in everything to Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman to Boardwalk Empire, Motherless Brooklyn, I, Tonya, Ant-Man, The Station Agent and many others.

In television, Cannavale will next star in Ryan Murphy’s limited series The Watcher with Naomi Watts. He was recently seen in Hulu’s limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy. His other TV credits include Homecoming, Angie Tribeca, Mr. Robot, Master of None, Nurse Jackie and Vinyl .

On the stage, Cannavale is a two-time Tony Award-nominee for Mauritius and The Mother F*cher With The Hat . A member of the LAByrinth Theater Company, The New Jersey-born Cannavale last appeared on stage in the 2020 production of Medea at The Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Cannavale continues to be managed by Peg Donegan at Framework Entertainment and lawyer Ira Schreck at Schreck Rose.

