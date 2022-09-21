ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CBS News

Maryland men charged with trafficking fentanyl disguised as candy

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Two men from Maryland were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, MD, and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville, MD, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford, according to the U.S. State's Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS News

Hurricane Ian expected to intensify rapidly and hit Florida as major storm this week

Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida along a stretch of coast including the Tampa Bay area.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Denver Riggleman on new book, Jan. 6 committee investigation

Former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman is the author of a new book titled "The Breach: The Untold Story of the Investigation into January 6th." Riggleman joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about his work on the committee as a technical adviser, the evidence of a call from a White House switchboard to a rioter on January 6 and his analysis of the calls and messages from influential people in Washington surrounding the riots.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Puerto Rico governor calls on U.S. to allow ship carrying vital diesel fuel to dock at hurricane-ravaged island

More than a week after Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico — knocking out water and power lines across the island — hundreds of thousands of the island's residents and businesses continued to experience blackouts on Monday. A ship carrying about 300,000 barrels of much-needed diesel fuel was scheduled to arrive in the hard-hit region on Sunday night, but has so far been unable to dock because of restrictions established by a shipping law that dates back roughly 100 years, reports CBS News lead national correspondent for "CBS Mornings" David Begnaud.
PUERTO RICO
CBS News

3-year-old dies after aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan

A toddler has died after allegedly being pushed from Chicago's Navy Pier into Lake Michigan by his aunt, CBS Chicago reported. The 3-year-old, whom prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and brain damage as a result of the alleged incident last week. Prosecutors say that Brown's aunt, Victoria Moreno, shoved him off of the pier and did not try to help him as he struggled underwater for about 30 minutes, on Monday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Chico man arrested, accused of plotting mass shooting

CHICO - A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his...
CHICO, CA
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

