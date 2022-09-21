Read full article on original website
Eye Opener: Hurricane Ian churns toward Florida
Emergency preparations are underway in Florida as Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen. Also, major revelations from former Congressman Denver Riggleman about the January 6 Capitol riots. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Ian becomes Category 1 hurricane
Residents in Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian. This comes as those in eastern Canada recover from Hurricane Fiona. Omar Villafranca has the latest.
Maryland men charged with trafficking fentanyl disguised as candy
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Two men from Maryland were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, MD, and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville, MD, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford, according to the U.S. State's Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
305 dogs rescued and 20 people arrested in raids of South Carolina dogfighting kennels, federal prosecutors say
More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were rescued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. Authorities said it's believed to be the largest takedown of a dogfighting operation in the state's history. The sting started when state and federal agents...
Florida prepares as Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Caribbean
Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying as it churns its way through the Caribbean. Forecasters expect the storm to grow stronger in the coming days before making landfall along Florida's west coast later this week. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca has more.
Hurricane Ian churns toward Florida, with "rapid strengthening" expected in coming days
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning, as authorities and residents in Florida kept a cautious eye on the storm rumbling northward through the Caribbean. "Additional rapid strengthening is expected today," warned the NHC in a 5 a.m. Eastern advisory. The storm...
Man arrested in California for allegedly planning "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting
A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his plot, according...
Hurricane Ian expected to intensify rapidly and hit Florida as major storm this week
Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida along a stretch of coast including the Tampa Bay area.
U.S. spy satellite launched into orbit aboard Delta 4 Heavy rocket from California for final time
A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It was the last launch of a Delta...
Georgia mayor who took office in June killed in motocross wreck
A Georgia mayor who took office just three months ago died in a motocross wreck on Saturday. Perry Bell, mayor of the Bartow County town of White, died from blunt force trauma to the chest, The Daily Tribune News of Cartersville reported. Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee said Bell,...
Alec Baldwin and 3 others could face charges in "Rust" shooting, district attorney says in request for more money to investigate
A district attorney in New Mexico said she could be close to charging up to four people, including actor Alec Baldwin, in the "Rust" film set shooting that occurred in Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. During the shooting, Baldwin's prop gun was discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
Humpbacks give boaters show of a lifetime
A fishing trip turned into an amazing whale encounter in Alaska as a stunning breach stopped one family in their tracks before some spectacular feeding activity had them gasping in astonishment.
Denver Riggleman on new book, Jan. 6 committee investigation
Former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman is the author of a new book titled "The Breach: The Untold Story of the Investigation into January 6th." Riggleman joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about his work on the committee as a technical adviser, the evidence of a call from a White House switchboard to a rioter on January 6 and his analysis of the calls and messages from influential people in Washington surrounding the riots.
Ex-Nevada deputy attorney general indicted on murder charge in 1972 cold case
A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Tudor Chirila, 77, is in custody in Reno, Nevada, where he is fighting extradition to Hawaii, saying his...
Tropical Storm Ian to begin "rapidly strengthening," could hit Florida as major hurricane
Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of...
Puerto Rico governor calls on U.S. to allow ship carrying vital diesel fuel to dock at hurricane-ravaged island
More than a week after Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico — knocking out water and power lines across the island — hundreds of thousands of the island's residents and businesses continued to experience blackouts on Monday. A ship carrying about 300,000 barrels of much-needed diesel fuel was scheduled to arrive in the hard-hit region on Sunday night, but has so far been unable to dock because of restrictions established by a shipping law that dates back roughly 100 years, reports CBS News lead national correspondent for "CBS Mornings" David Begnaud.
Floridians face empty grocery shelves, rationing as Hurricane Ian nears
Floridians are rushing to stock up on basics like water and food ahead of Hurricane Ian, prompting one Publix supermarket to ration its supplies of bottled water. The grocery chain said it authorized stores to limit customer purchases of water and other essentials as the violent storm approaches coastal areas in the state.
Hurricane Ian expected to bring heavy rains, high winds and rising seas to Florida
Hurricane Ian is expected to be a major hurricane by the time it nears Florida's west coast on Wednesday. The Weather Channel’s Stephanie Abrams has the latest on its path.
3-year-old dies after aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan
A toddler has died after allegedly being pushed from Chicago's Navy Pier into Lake Michigan by his aunt, CBS Chicago reported. The 3-year-old, whom prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and brain damage as a result of the alleged incident last week. Prosecutors say that Brown's aunt, Victoria Moreno, shoved him off of the pier and did not try to help him as he struggled underwater for about 30 minutes, on Monday afternoon.
Chico man arrested, accused of plotting mass shooting
CHICO - A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his...
