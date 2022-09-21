ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx is the latest corporate giant to be shocked we’re no longer buying lots of stuff

You may have spent last week freaking out about the rail strike and completely missed the new thing to freak out about: FedEx’s spooky business update. In a report last week, FedEx withdrew its financial guidance for the remainder of its fiscal year, which began June 1, 2022. (I wish fiscal years did not start in the middle of the actual year.)
MotorBiscuit

Do Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Devices Really Work?

Thieves are still stealing catalytic converters nationwide. Luckily, there are anti-theft devices in the market and Donut Media put them to the test. Find out whether or not they work. The post Do Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Devices Really Work? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

The 5 Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs Under $50,000

J.D. Power has the most fuel-efficient SUVs under $50,000, including the Mazda CX-30, Mitsubishi Outlander, Ford Escape Hybrid, Toyota Highlander Hybrid, and Buick Envision. The post The 5 Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs Under $50,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

What Is a Sleeper Car?

Here's a look at what qualifies as a 'sleeper car' and look at current and past sleeper car highlights throughout the years. The post What Is a Sleeper Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
