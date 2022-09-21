‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Shereé Whitfield Signs With CGEM Talent

EXCLUSIVE : Shereé Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has signed with CGEM Talent for management representation in all areas.

Whitfield is best known to audiences as one of the stars of RHOA on Bravo, which recently concluded Season 14. The television personality is now looking to further her acting career, releasing a line of fitness products as well as continuing to grow her She by Shereé clothing line.

Whitfield is one of the OG RHOA stars, holding a peach in the Atlanta-based franchise since it was established in 2008. Viewers were able to see Whitfield for the first four seasons of the reality series as Bravo cameras chronicled her life. Whitfield would then return for Season 8 of the show in a limited role and was promoted to full-time status by Season 9.

For two more seasons, Whitfield would hold a peach before once again departing the franchise ahead of Season 11. Throughout the franchise’s history, Whitfield has always been a fan favorite with iconic quotes like “Who’s gonna check me boo” during an altercation with a party planner or her “fix that face” clap back at co-star Nene Leakes.

Whitfield would make an appearance on RHOA Season 13 and was offered once again a full-time role in Season 14, making her the only housewife across all franchises to have signed back up to the show on three separate occasions.

CGEM Talent also manages former RHOA co-star Cynthia Bailey.