Santa Fe, NM

Shoplifting a growing problem for police, retailers and residents

Police cars and yellow tape mark where a shootout between RRPD officers and an Albuquerque man took place at the Walmart at 901 Unser Blvd. (Garrison Wells/Observer) In August, as if it were a movie, the Walmart parking lot at 901 Unser Blvd. was the scene of an early morning shooting between an Albuquerque man and Rio Rancho police officers.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque drivers raise concerns over NMDOT improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The New Mexico Department of Transportation’s attempt to make the busy Tramway corridor near Central safer has some drivers saying the so-called improvements have only made their commutes worse, after experiencing traffic backups. “The reason that this project was done was actually in response to complaints that we were receiving at the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexican family falls victim to Craigslist home rental scam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Taos New Mexico's landscapes make it one of the most sought-after spots to live in the state of New Mexico. “I grew up in this house,” said Ben Hernandez. Currently, the Hernandez Family is calling Taos home. “We took this photo over there in Santa...
TAOS, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
The Associated Press

Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed projects that were meant to fill the void as Public Service Co. of New Mexico shutters a major coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico and as demand increases. PNM executives said the utility will have “quite a hole” to fill next summer since solar and battery storage systems that were initially expected to be online to replace the San Juan Generating Station — which is closing next week — won’t be operating as planned. El Paso Electric, a utility that serves customers in southern New Mexico, also is expecting a capacity gap next summer. Like PNM, El Paso Electric will have to buy power from other producers to ensure adequate capacity when customers crank up their air conditioners during the hottest of days.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

3rd suspect ID’d in Santa Fe Home Depot shoplifting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have identified the third suspect in an armed shoplifting at a Home Depot that turned into a chase and tasing. An arrest warrant has been filed for 19-year-old Clarence Sepulveda-Martinez. Police say he and 24-year-old Jesus Gonzales took a generator from the store on September 12, pulled a […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian that happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. A 2015 blue Volkswagen was traveling West on Paseo Del Norte Northeast. At the same time, an unidentified female was running across the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
