Shoplifting a growing problem for police, retailers and residents
Police cars and yellow tape mark where a shootout between RRPD officers and an Albuquerque man took place at the Walmart at 901 Unser Blvd. (Garrison Wells/Observer) In August, as if it were a movie, the Walmart parking lot at 901 Unser Blvd. was the scene of an early morning shooting between an Albuquerque man and Rio Rancho police officers.
Albuquerque drivers raise concerns over NMDOT improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation’s attempt to make the busy Tramway corridor near Central safer has some drivers saying the so-called improvements have only made their commutes worse, after experiencing traffic backups. “The reason that this project was done was actually in response to complaints that we were receiving at the […]
KOAT 7
New Mexican family falls victim to Craigslist home rental scam
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Taos New Mexico's landscapes make it one of the most sought-after spots to live in the state of New Mexico. “I grew up in this house,” said Ben Hernandez. Currently, the Hernandez Family is calling Taos home. “We took this photo over there in Santa...
Family to file wrongful death lawsuit against Albuquerque police
The suit comes after a man was shot by police in early 2022 after officers thought he had a gun.
Police seen at northeast Albuquerque apartment Friday night
A large police presence was seen in ABQ Friday night.
Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed projects that were meant to fill the void as Public Service Co. of New Mexico shutters a major coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico and as demand increases. PNM executives said the utility will have “quite a hole” to fill next summer since solar and battery storage systems that were initially expected to be online to replace the San Juan Generating Station — which is closing next week — won’t be operating as planned. El Paso Electric, a utility that serves customers in southern New Mexico, also is expecting a capacity gap next summer. Like PNM, El Paso Electric will have to buy power from other producers to ensure adequate capacity when customers crank up their air conditioners during the hottest of days.
Albuquerque church security guard killed while on the job; suspect in custody
Police reported that the guard was checking on a suspicious vehicle right before his death.
City of Santa Fe allocating funds to help homebuyers
How does the local government help with the costs of homes in Santa Fe?
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
Albuquerque police investigating 100th homicide; officials foresee more murders than 2021
The Albuquerque Police Department announced the news Sunday.
2 teens accused of robbing Hobbs convenience store
Prosecutors are asking to keep the two behind bars until it's time for a trial.
3rd suspect ID’d in Santa Fe Home Depot shoplifting
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have identified the third suspect in an armed shoplifting at a Home Depot that turned into a chase and tasing. An arrest warrant has been filed for 19-year-old Clarence Sepulveda-Martinez. Police say he and 24-year-old Jesus Gonzales took a generator from the store on September 12, pulled a […]
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast Albuquerque
"A police officer shot and injured a man who threw 'large rocks' at him during a foot pursuit early Wednesday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said 47-year-old Gabriel Garcia was treated for a gunshot wound and has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center." —Matthew Reisen.
KOAT 7
This Balloon Fiesta marks 40 years since deadliest festival crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For four decades, it’s been considered one of the worst crashes in Balloon Fiesta history. “So it was my first Balloon Fiesta, and my first day working as a police officer during one of the mass suspensions,” said Ray Schultz. On Sunday morning on...
KOAT 7
Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian that happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. A 2015 blue Volkswagen was traveling West on Paseo Del Norte Northeast. At the same time, an unidentified female was running across the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.
Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue helping birds by socialization, veterinary care, and adoption
A woman involved with the rescue said that sometimes, people can't keep up with the care a bird needs, so they end up surrendering them.
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado Mall
"Albuquerque Police Department are searching for a subject with a gun at Coronado Mall." —Nick Catlin. The Coronado Mall is currently in lockdown as this search is being conducted.
KRQE News 13
Pedestrian in critical condition after struck by car in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian is in the hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a car. The Albuquerque Police Department says the crash happened Thursday night at Paseo Del Norte and San Pedro. The area was temporarily closed. The woman was rushed to a local...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
Female officer sues former Bernalillo police chief over hidden camera
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A female police sergeant claims she was targeted by her own police chief when he placed a hidden camera inside an air conditioning vent in her office. KRQE Investigates brought that case to light last year. Since then, the police chief at the center of it all left the department and the […]
