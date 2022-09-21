Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
The cemetery restoration group FOG (Friends of Greenwood) will present a program on the cleaning and restoration of headstones at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Hillsboro Cemetery. FOG volunteers John Glaze and John Willis will present a hands-on program on the techniques and care of headstones, especially the older ones. Participants should wear comfortable clothing, walking shoes and bring gloves and a folding chair. The public is encouraged to attend. For more information call 937-393-3392.
Times Gazette
Chaney excel at fair
The Hillsboro FFA chapter had one member exhibit dogs at the Highland County Fair. Kyah Chaney took part in three shows. She placed second in Beginner Notice with Teiko, first in Preferred Notice with Neptune, second in Senior B Classwith Teiko, first in you and your dog with Teiko and was the sweepstakes reserve champion.
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. A business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road reported a theft. Ryan Hall, 31, of Washington C.H., was cited for driving under suspension. Robert Moore, 72, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead. Phillip Vance, 56, of...
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio
If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Times Gazette
Rough night for Indians in WCH
The Washington High School and Hillsboro High School football teams first played each other on Oct. 24, 1902. Theodore ‘Teddy’ Roosevelt was the occupant of the White House at that time. Washington won that game, 5-0. Fast forward 120 years and the Hillsboro Indians visited Gardner Park to...
lovelandmagazine.com
Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission
According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
WSAZ
Lucasville Trade Days returns this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lucasville Trade Days is coming to the Scioto County Fairgrounds this weekend. Jim Wirth stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new for the event this year. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are...
Times Gazette
Blanchester runners post 4 PRs at Williamsburg Inv.
WILLIAMSBURG — Drew Wyss led Blanchester runners Saturday at the Williamsburg Cross Country Invitational. Wyss ran a personal best 18:05 and placed fourth among 70 runners, coach Tiffany Wyss said. Carson Wyss also had a personl best time of 21:50 and finished 37th. Kaleb Tabor was 39th in a...
This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different types of antique stores and flea markets but none are as unique as the Chillicothe Antique Emporium. Keep reading to learn more.
Climb Aboard the USS Nightmare in KY for a Terrifying Night on the Ohio River
It's Halloween season and you already have a list as long as your arm of some of Kentucky's and Indiana's best haunted houses that you're ready to explore. And the list isn't short, right? Well, let me ask you...is there a haunted riverboat on that list? Perhaps, one called The William S. Mitchell?" The one that's been dubbed the USS Nightmare and has been scaring patrons for three decades? Well, if not, let's get you a Sharpie and we'll go from there.
WOUB
Vinton County Board of Education passes changes to disclipnary standards after attack on student
MCARTHUR, Ohio (WOUB) – Two days after its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the Vinton County Board of Education met again for an emergency meeting to discuss and implement changes to the student handbook in response to an August attack of a freshman student. The meeting was attended by community...
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ polluted drinking water in this Ky. town. Residents say they didn’t know.
South Shore’s mayor declared a water emergency in January but didn't say toxic “forever chemicals” had polluted the city’s drinking water.
Missing 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent in Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-month-old boy was found in an HVAC unit after his mother reported him missing to the Circleville Police Department. On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him […]
oxfordobserver.org
Restaurants receive violations for food handling issues
Several Oxford restaurants were inspected by the Butler County General Health District have been cited with critical health violations since Sept. 19. No critical violations were observed by the inspector with visits to McCullough Hyde Hospital, 110 N. Poplar St.; Jimmy John’s, 23 E. High St.; Johnny’s Campus Deli, 209 E. Sycamore St.; Chipotle Mexican Grill #1311, 1 W. High St.
Times Gazette
Galloway, WC women blank Franklin on the road
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Shannon Jamieson scored unassisted in the sixth minute and the Wilmington College women’s soccer defense allowed just four shots in a 1-0 victory over Franklin College on the road Saturday afternoon. “We’ve talked a lot as a team about how we start games and we...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover accident along route 35 near Richmond Dale in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident along route 35 near the Sunoco gas station in Richmond Dale. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one vehicle involved in the crash had rolled during the collision. The names of those involved and the extent...
wvxu.org
Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati
A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
