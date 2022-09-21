Read full article on original website
WPMI
City looks to the youth for next generation of 911 dispatchers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile’s police department is sounding the alarm—they’re in need of dispatchers. And they’re looking to target a certain demographic that maybe has never considered this line of work before. “I’ve heard several times, oh you just sit at...
WPMI
Jo Bonner inaugurated as USA President, talks plans to improve enrollment, diversity
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jo Bonner was formally introduced on Friday as the 4th President of the University of South Alabama. The former US representative took office in January, but was officially sworn in on a stage inside the Mitchell Center. It was an inauguration full of familiar faces,...
WPMI
Social media threat leads to heightened law enforcement presence at Blount High School
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — After a social media threat was posted over the weekend, 10-20 Prichard Police and Mobile Co. Sheriff's vehicles were at at Blount High School Monday morning. Some parents were observed picking up their children. The message threatened a shooting at 9 Monday morning -which did...
WPMI
Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
WPMI
Annual MPD vs. MFRD basketball game at Davidson High School, first time since 2019
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In an effort to engage kids with first responders, Fonde Elementary hosted it's first annual basketball game at Davidson High School since 2019, with a match-up between the Mobile Police Department and the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. "Any time we kind of play in a friendly...
WPMI
Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to MPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at M & M food mart around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. There they discovered a single male victim, 27, suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to the hospital...
WPMI
MPD: 2nd arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting that struck police vehicle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A 2nd arrest has been made in Tuesday night's shooting on Flicker Drive in which MPD officers were fired upon while in their vehicle. 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as two counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.
