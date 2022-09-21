ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCIS - Episode 20.03 - Unearth - Press Release

“Unearth” – When a dead body is found at an ancient burial site that is thought to be cursed, the team tries to determine the motive and the symbolism behind the crime. Also, as Torres continues therapy with Dr. Grace, he discovers that their lives are in danger, on the CBS Original Series NCIS, Monday, Oct 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Big Sky - Episode 3.03 - A Brief History of Crime - Press Release

Big Sky: Deadly Trails: A Brief History of Crime (10/5) “A Brief History of Crime” – While investigating a scamming operation with Beau, Jenny discovers a connection to the crime that sends her reeling. Elsewhere, a camper at Sunny Day Excursions has gone missing, and Beau’s similarly stubborn daughter, Emily, is eager to solve the case. Yet, with Sunny determined to cover up loose ends, her digging might lead to more than she bargained for in the end. As all this and the hunt for the missing backpacker continue, Cassie and Denise run into a strange man on the side of the road who may just lead them down a new path on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Family Guy - Episode 21.04 - The Munchurian Candidate - Press Release

LOIS HYPNOTIZES PETER INTO SATISFYING HER SEXUAL PROCLIVITIES ON AN ALL-NEW "FAMILY GUY" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, ON FOX. Lois hypnotizes Peter into satisfying her sexual proclivities. Meanwhile, Stewie renovates his treehouse in an attempt to win over Brian and Chris in the all-new "The Munchurian Candidate" episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Oct. 16 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-2005) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
FBI: Most Wanted - Episode 4.03 - Succession - Press Release

“Succession” – After a heist in the Diamond District leaves three dead, the team’s search for the fugitives reveals a dangerous connection to Kristin’s undercover past in Miami, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Oct. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
CSI: Vegas - Episode 2.03 - Story of a Gun - Press Release

“Story of a Gun” – The CSI team investigates after a group of teens discover a dead woman behind the wheel of an abandoned car in a Nevada ghost town, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Oct. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
MOVIES: Smile - Final Trailer

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
MOVIES: Rosaline - Official Trailer

Meet Romeo’s ex. #Rosaline starts streaming October 14. “Rosaline” is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story “Romeo & Juliet”, told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 2.04 - Bahala Na - Press Release

FIONA SEES A NEW SIDE OF THONY IN AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "THE CLEANING LADY," MONDAY, OCTOBER 10, ON FOX. After Fiona puts herself in a dangerous situation, Thony resorts to calling Arman for help, which continues to drive a wedge between Arman and Nadia. Meanwhile, Garrett works to get put back on the Cortez case, and Chris struggles with the emotional aftermath of recent events in the all-new "Bahala Na" episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Oct. 10 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-204) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
The Simpsons - Season 34 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 34 of The Simpsons has started airing on FOX. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Monarch - Episode 1.05 - Death and Christmas - Press Release

ITHE ROMANS TAKE ON THEIR YEARLY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL ON AN ALL-NEW "MONARCH" TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11, ON FOX. The Romans move forward with their traditional Family Christmas special. Clive blackmails Nicky, and Nicky's publicist pushes her to go public with her romance with Wade. Meanwhile, Ace and Ana go on a date, Gigi rebels and Albie is stunned to learn what Dottie did on the all-new "Death and Christmas" episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Oct. 11 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-105) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
Bad Sisters - Rest in Peace - Recap/Review

Welcome to episode 7 of Bad Sisters! We find the sisters watching JP drown, so close to succeeding in their wish to kill him. Unfortunately for the women, JP awakens in the water and starts splashing like a hooked fish. This catches the attention of Gabriel, who Is hanging out with a friend on his nearby boat. Gabriel dives in to save JP and heroically rescues him as the sisters tear out of the parking lot – but not before Gabriel sees Eva at the wheel. Oops.
