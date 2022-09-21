CINCINNATI (AP) — Last week, the winless Cincinnati Bengals talked about how the offense needed to start faster, and the defense wanted to create more turnovers. They made good on both accounts Sunday in a 27-12 road win over the New York Jets. The Bengals won the coin toss and took the ball first instead of deferring as they usually would. Joe Burrow then directed a drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass to Samaje Perine, and Cincinnati would score on three of the next four possessions to take a 20-9 lead into halftime. Meanwhile, the defense forced Jets quarterback Joe Flacco into four turnovers.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 18 MINUTES AGO