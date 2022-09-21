Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Bengals reverse fortunes in 1st win with short week ahead
CINCINNATI (AP) — Last week, the winless Cincinnati Bengals talked about how the offense needed to start faster, and the defense wanted to create more turnovers. They made good on both accounts Sunday in a 27-12 road win over the New York Jets. The Bengals won the coin toss and took the ball first instead of deferring as they usually would. Joe Burrow then directed a drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass to Samaje Perine, and Cincinnati would score on three of the next four possessions to take a 20-9 lead into halftime. Meanwhile, the defense forced Jets quarterback Joe Flacco into four turnovers.
The Blade
High school golf league tournaments: St. John's wins 10th straight TRAC title
League golf tournaments were contested and champions determined last week around northwest Ohio. THREE RIVERS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE St. John's Jesuit took a one-shot victory over rival St. Francis de Sales to win the TRAC boys team tournament last Wednesday at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green, and St. Ursula prevailed by 27 strokes over runner-up rival Notre Dame for the girls team crown. It was the 10th straight TRAC boys team title for the Titans.
