KOMO News
Shooting in Graham results in one dead
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — On Sunday at 6 p.m., Pierce County deputies responded to several neighbors' calls of shots fired at the 25600 block of 61st Ave Ct E in Graham. The shooting resulted in a homicide, and when deputies arrived, they spoke to a woman who said someone was trying to enter her home.
KOMO News
Officers arrest suspect in Everett park assault
EVERETT, Wash. — A little after 9 am this morning officers responded to a 911 report that someone had been stabbed at Clark Park. When Officers arrived they discovered a woman who had been assaulted. She was then taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
KOMO News
Auburn residents react to recent triple shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — James Bradley was walking his dog in an Auburn neighborhood Friday night when he heard gunshots. Police say three people were shot. One died on the scene, the other two were sent to the hospital. “I’m a little rattled, and I’m OK," James Bradley said. "I...
KOMO News
Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust
EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
KOMO News
Gas prices rise in Seattle, Washington state, nationally for first time in 14 weeks
SEATTLE – After 14 consecutive weeks of drops, gas prices increased in Seattle and across the nation over the past week, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. Seattle boasted an average cost of $4.90 per gallon as of Sunday, marking a rise of 11.9 cents since last week. That figure is 2.5 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago.
KOMO News
Seattle-Vancouver, BC Amtrak route returns following two-year hiatus
EVERETT, Wash. — After a two-year pause, Amtrak is restoring its train service from Seattle to Vancouver, British Columbia. Initially, the Cascades service will only be one roundtrip daily between Seattle and Vancouver, but Amtrak officials said they will increase that to twice daily when available staffing and equipment levels allow.
KOMO News
Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
KOMO News
WB I-90 Homer Hadley Bridge to Seattle reopens
SEATTLE, Wash. — The wait is over for construction to stop on a busy stretch of I-90. It's a project that led to horrific gridlock on Friday, and on Sunday added long detours for Seahawks fans. The I-90 Homer Hadley Bridge reopened from Mercer Island to Seattle late Sunday...
KOMO News
Revive I-5 work complete for the weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — Work on the southbound I-5 project between I-90 and Spokane Street is complete for the weekend. Crews opened ramps to southbound I-5 from eastbound to westbound I-90 at 3 p.m. Westbound I-90 on Mercer Island will remain closed, and WSDOT will provide an update as to...
