Terre Haute South prepares for Northview

By Omar Tellow
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South Braves (3-2) will battle the Northview Knights (4-1) this Friday night at Northview High School. Both teams are looking to get back on the winning track after losses last week. The Braves lost at Bloomington South while Northview dropped their game at Owen Valley.

Head coach Tim Herrin says the Knights present quite a challenge. “They do a great job running the football Coach Raetz does a great job and they’re going to be very disciplined they’re going to be hungry they’re going to give us their best effort you know especially after last week with them and they just run the football so well and they slow the game down you know they’ll have a lot of 10, 12 play drives eat up 5, 6, 7 minutes which is a half a quarter in high school football and that’s one of the challenges they’re going to bring to us is limiting our touches so defensively we’ve got to do a good job getting off the field and getting the ball back but then offensively we can’t have mistakes and drop passes or penalties that we waste drives because we’re not going to get many drives in the game,” he said.

Added senior running back Josh Cottee: “It’s a non-conference game we’re just looking to go 4-2 this week 1-0 it’s another game. I mean we’ve got a lot of guys our offense has just come together this year put up a lot of points every single game,” he said. Kickoff is set for 7 pm on Friday in Brazil.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

