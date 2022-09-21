Read full article on original website
Workforce development programs proposed for Allentown, Bethlehem
A new program by the Hispanic Center of Lehigh Valley and St. Luke’s University Health Network just received $450,000 in state funding to bring workforce development centers to South Bethlehem and Allentown Monday. The program is expected to provide skill-based training, employment services and bilingual case management and address...
Easton Farmers’ Market making one-time trek north on Saturday to Lafayette College campus
While the Easton Farmers’ Market has operated in a few different locations around downtown Easton over the years, it’ll make its farthest (and highest) move this coming weekend. For one day only this coming Saturday, the farmers’ market will head up to College Hill and set up shop...
Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here
Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
Easton hosts 2022 First Flag Over the United Colonies Band Festival (PHOTOS)
Area high school marching bands converged Saturday night on Easton’s Cottingham Stadium for the 48th year of the First Flag Over the United Colonies Band Festival. The Easton Area High School Instrumental Music Association hosts the friendly competition to showcase the talent and skills of participating marching bands. The...
Fetterman blasts Oz’s stroke comments in Bethlehem area campaign stop (PHOTOS)
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visited the Lehigh Valley on Saturday to build support for his Democratic candidacy for U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 election against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman stepped onstage in Northampton Community College’s Arthur L. Scott Spartan Center in Bethlehem Township to AC/DC’s “Back in...
The world’s oldest person was once living here in Allentown. Her secret? Don’t dwell on the past.
At 119 years old, Sarah Knauss was the world’s oldest living person. She was born in 1880 and was just days away from seeing a third century when she died on Dec. 30, 1999. Only two others in world history have (verifiably) lived longer. Knauss lived much of her...
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Pa. school district: reports
A Pa. school district in Schuylkill County evacuated all students and staff on Thursday in response to a bomb threat, according to reports. On Manahoy Area School District’s social media page, the district said the building was cleared after state police used eight bomb-detecting dogs to search the district’s building that housed the elementary and junior/high schools.
Pennsylvania expanding food assistance during Hunger Action Month
Pennsylvania leaders on Thursday announced updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that will expand eligibility for the program.
Students criticize Middletown’s hazing response as school board moves to expel another student
Middletown’s school board moved forward Tuesday night with the expulsion of an eighth student in connection with the hazing incidents on the high school football team, with students also turning out to the meeting in a show of solidarity against what they described as a lackluster response by the district on the matter.
Gun threat against Allentown school is not credible, police say
A gun threat made against an Allentown middle school was not credible, but increased security will be in place, city police said. Police said they were made aware Sunday of a threat of potential gun violence today at South Mountain Middle School, 709 W. Emaus Ave. An investigation found the...
Lehigh Valley couple dies following crash on Route 309
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
Troubled waters for lone bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Repairs needed for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park could mean the island park is inaccessible to visitors by car while the city searches for repair funds. The city’s 260-acre park between the Lehigh River and Lehigh Canal is only accessible by two bridges on Hill Road, and only one of them has been open.
A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Montgomery County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
Here's why West Chester's OutFest was canceled
According to West Chester Borough Council President Michael Stefano, many of the emails about the event were filled with hate.
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
skooknews.com
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
Castle in Doylestown Set For A Large Makeover, With a Community Center Being Added to Property
The castle will undergo needed renovations to keep it in top shape for all visitors. A popular castle that doubles as a museum will soon have its property revamped with much-needed add-ons and refurbishments. Bo Koltnow wrote about the Bucks County estate for WFMZ 69. Fonthill Castle, a regal estate...
Chick-fil-A was blocked from opening at this prominent location; here’s what’s coming to this busy corner
A piece of land in Camp Hill that for years was the proposed space for a Chick-Fil-A restaurant that was ultimately rejected, has been leased to another company. Chase Bank has leased space at the corner of Chestnut and 32nd Streets, according to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. A land...
