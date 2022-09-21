ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest SAISD teacher, accused of 'Improper Relationship' with student

CIBOLO -- The Cibolo Police Department has arrested 35-year-old Thomas Rivera of San Antonio and charged him with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, a second degree felony. According to police a criminal investigation started on Thursday, September 22 when a 16 year old from Steele High School reported to...
CIBOLO, TX
Police looking for missing teenage boy with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who went missing on Monday. Tyrecce "TJ" Roberts, 17, was last seen off Viking Oak near Thousand Oaks Drive on the Northeast Side. San Antonio Police said that Tyrecce is 6 foot, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Three arrested following drug bust in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas - Three people are in the Kerr County Jail Friday arrested on drug charges. Luz Carmona of San Antonio is accused of trying to sell Meth to an undercover officer on social media. Carmona was pulled over in Kerrville on Wednesday along with Mikel Conner of San Antonio...
KERRVILLE, TX
Three brave citizens rescue man from burning car

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – Three brave citizens rescued a man after they quickly ran and pulled him out of a burning car, saving his life. The incident happened on Thursday evening when first responders received a report of a vehicle fire on US Hwy 290. Upon arrival, they found...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
National Night Out

National Night Out is an annual campaign aimed at community-building and making our neighborhoods safer. Our neighbors in La Vernia will be holding their annual event next week. Here to tell us more is Officer Charles Patty and Sergeant Donald Keil with the La Vernia Police Department. Take a look for details!
LA VERNIA, TX
In honor of National Seat Check, University Hospital will offer free inspections

SAN ANTONIO - Research from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 46 percent of car seats are misused. Saturday is National Seat Check, so local health care experts are making sure you have your child's car seat installed correctly. University Health is offering free inspections at Losoya Intermediate School...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Gloria Steinem helps Planned Parenthood South Texas raise $1 million

SAN ANTONIO - Planned Parenthood has been under fire for years, and faces an even more uncertain future in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned three months ago. While more than 1,000 people helped raised $1 million today at the local organization's annual fundrasier, others are hoping they fail.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Resident's have several concerns over HWY-90 traffic

Following up from a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver that left two people dead on U.S. HWY 90 westbound. When asked if this was easily possible, many neighbors in the area are confused how it could have happened. However, several neighbors say there's been concerns on HWY 90 for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City Councilwoman launches 'Coats for Kidz' for local children

SAN ANTONIO - Cooler weather will be here before you know it and that means time to break out the coats. But so many San Antonio children don't have the resources to bundle up this winter. That's the inspiration behind Coats for Kidz. On Tuesday, City Councilwoman Teri Castillo and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

