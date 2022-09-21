Huntingdon County Blair Building to be torn down

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After previously announcing plans to refurbish the property, the Blair House Building in Huntingdon is being demolished.

Huntingdon Borough Council President, Jim Bair, said with the current state of the building, the former apartment complex cannot be revitalized.

The planned restoration project was originally estimated to cost $10,000,000.

Bair said the Borough Council looked into multiple different options to save the building before the announcement.

The borough has plans to announce the contractor to carry out the demolition in two weeks.

The Blair House Apartments were home to 59 elderly and disabled community members before the fire destroyed it.

