A Big Ten title has eluded the current Huskers, but a new 10-week race begins this week

North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska stays in top 5 of volleyball rankings
The top-4 teams in the college volleyball rankings stayed the same after those teams all kept winning last week. Undefeated Texas is No. 1 in the AVCA poll, followed by Louisville, Nebraska and San Diego. Nebraska (10-1) stayed at No. 3 after wins against Michigan State and Ohio State last...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Mickey Joseph faces long odds while tackling interim role his way
LINCOLN – Right guy, right time. Clint Bowen fit the bill to become Kansas’ interim head coach four games into the 2014 season, when KU fired Charlie Weis. A former Jayhawk player under Glen Mason, Bowen had worked 12 years as a Kansas assistant. He had a rapport with the players.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: five, fourteen; White Balls: fifteen, sixteen) (four, five, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 1, Day: 29, Year: 14. (Month: one; Day: twenty-nine; Year: fourteen) Pick 3. 5-0-4 (five, zero, four)
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:. (Red Balls: five, fourteen; White Balls: fifteen, sixteen) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska Corn Board is seeking six college students for annual internship program
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board is seeking applicants for six internship experiences beginning in May 2023. The internships vary in location and scope but are designed to provide students with an overview of Nebraska’s corn industry through real-world professional examples and experiences, NCB said in a press release.
North Platte Telegraph
NU Regents to vote on innovation hub project that expands UNMC campus
OMAHA — A favorable vote this Friday would trigger full-throated transformation of an old steel mill operation into the Catalyst, a $60 million entrepreneurial tech hub meant to expand the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Various enterprises are to be housed at the retrofitted, enlarged and infilled structure...
North Platte Telegraph
Telegraph area honors and awards: Sept. 25
OMAHA — Clarkson College has announced that Kayla Dotson of North Platte has been named to the summer 2022 Dean’s List. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree. She is the daughter of Jim and Stacy Dotson and currently works at Great Plains Health.
North Platte Telegraph
Two inmates reported missing from corrections center in Omaha
A man convicted of armed robbery and making terroristic threats in Lincoln in 2013 was one of two inmates reported missing Thursday from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening and removed his electronic monitoring device, which...
