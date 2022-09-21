Read full article on original website
Louisville fertility clinic hosts baby reunion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fertility and Endocrine Associates hosted their annual 'baby reunion' Sunday evening at the German American Club in Louisville. And it's exactly what it sounds like: reuniting staff with former patients so they can catch up and meet the children that were born as a result of their care.
Louisville fraternity gives back to the community for a national day of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country, Saturday was a national day of service for the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. The Epsilon Beta Sigma Louisville alumni chapter marked the occasion by spending the morning at Treyton Oak Towers in Old Louisville. The guys collected personal care items including socks, lotions,...
This Louisville area suburb is among the top 20 in the nation, report says
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A Southern Indiana town just 10 miles north of Downtown Louisville is one of the best suburbs in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First's reporting on a recent study. Sellersburg, Indiana, came in at No. 19 on SmartAsset's ranking of best suburbs to live...
Louisville nonprofits partner to ensure parents and kids don't go without
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two local nonprofits are partnering up to ensure mothers and parents don't go without resources for their kids. 'Change Today, Change Tomorrow' and 'Diversity at the Table' hosted their third community baby shower on South Fifteenth Street. The event happens every other month. Mothers, parents, and...
Locust Grove kicks off the season with the fall antiques market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Locust Grove is saying so long to summer and hello to fall. The fall antique market kicked off Sunday. The historic landmark has been welcoming vendors to the site for more than 40 years. Dealers from around the region offer a variety of antique and vintage...
Assumption volleyball tops Sacred Heart in five sets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Assumption High School volleyball team beat Sacred Heart three sets to two on Sunday afternoon. It was the second Rockets' victory over the Valkyries this season. Assumption beat Sacred Heart in three sets back in August. Charlotte Moriarty led the Rockets in kills with 29...
Churchill Downs wraps up the September meet with Downs After Dark
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The September meet wrapped up at Churchill Downs. Saturday thousands were there to celebrate 'Fiesta under the Spires.'. At 'Downs After Dark' there was a lot more than horse racing: a DJ energized the crowds with Salsa. There was even a Salsa band on hand. Throughout...
Louisville Urban League breaks ground on new medical building to serve west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday was a big day in west Louisville as the Louisville Urban League broke ground on a new medical building. The 7,500 square foot medical center will be located on the Louisville Urban League Sports and Learning Campus in the 3000 block of West Market Street.
Monument unveiled in Jeffersontown to honor Gold Star Families
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A monument in Jeffersontown now serves as a reminder of the military who died while serving their country and the families they left behind. “You get this gold star. Nobody wants it. Nobody wants to join this group, but this gold star represents the ultimate sacrifice,” said Lynn Romans, mother of Sgt. Darrin Potter.
Bellarmine sprint football wins home opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University sprint football team beat Fontbonne University 14-6 on Saturday afternoon to improve to 2-0 in the program's inaugural season. The matchup, which was played at St. Xavier High School, was the Knights' first home game in program history. "I think we improved from...
Speed Art Museum is helping those impacted by gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Speed Art Museum is helping those impacted by gun violence in the black community. Sunday the museum held the Promise Community Day. Guests were able to enjoy a resource fair, food trucks, music, yoga and panel discussions. The community day honors and celebrates the museum's...
Volunteers working together to address need for more affordable housing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare and Habitat for Humanity are working together to build more homes. On Friday, there was a groundbreaking for a new house for homebuyers Fatuma Mohamed and Osman Abdi. They left their home in Somalia 14 years ago to escape war. “We are very excited....
Louisville Book Festival to feature more that 100 authors as it returns to being in-person event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Book Festival is returning to being an in-person event for 2022 after two years of being a virtual event. It is happening at the Kentucky International Convention Center Oct. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 100 authors and presenters...
Atherton hands Seneca its first loss of the season, wins 58-27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton defeated Seneca 58-27 on Friday. The Ravens move to 4-2 on the season, and Seneca is now 5-1. Atherton Head Coach Anthony White was fired up after the win, but says they just have to move on to the next one. You can hear the...
UPS Jobs Play of the Week: 65-yard touchdown by Central Hardin's Mason Gardner
CECILIA, Ky. — Central Hardin's running back Mason Gardner had our UPS Jobs Play of the Week with a 65-yard touchdown against Fern Creek. Watch the highlight in the player above. It was the second quarter and the Bruin's ran it up the middle with Gardner and that was...
Kammerer Middle School students raising money to send clean water to Uganda
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eighth grade students at Kammerer Middle School walked a mile in someone else's shoes on Friday to raise money and awareness for the Ugandan Water Project. The students learned about how kids their age in other countries were forced to forgo their education so they could provide clean water for their families. "[Kids in Uganda] are spending eight plus hours a day accessing clean water," teacher Katie Weingarten said.
Actor/musician Jack Black hangs out at Louisville bowling alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You never know who might show up when a lot of celebrities are in town, and this weekend in Louisville was no different. Jack Black, star of films such as 'School of Rock', 'King Kong' and the 'Jumanji' franchise, visited Butchertown bowling venue Vernon Lanes while in town on Wednesday.
Weekly weather planner: First full week of autumn in Louisville to be cool, dry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall arrived at 9:04 p.m. last Thursday, and the cool air came along with it. Another shot of cool air is expected this week with some chilly overnight lows expected. A strong trough (large dip in the jet stream) will be the dominant factor this week, helping to keep temperatures below average. Our normal high and low temperature this time of year is 79 degrees and 58 degrees.
St. Matthews dental practice offers free service to those in need for 'Free Dentistry Day'
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — St. Matthews Dental Care opened its doors and offered services free of charge Saturday. Free Dentistry Day is part of a national day dedicated to providing free dental care to the estimated 108 million Americans without dental insurance. During a four-hour period, patients were provided...
Kentucky Kingdom's new 'pumpkin wonderland' opens this weekend
Kentucky Kingdom's new "pumpkin wonderland" is opening soon. Kentucky Kingdom announced back in June that the Louisville park will be filled with 1,000 illuminated pumpkins for fall. The event is quite literally called Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom. Aside from all the pumpkins, the park said there will be more than...
