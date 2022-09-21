ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Louisville fertility clinic hosts baby reunion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fertility and Endocrine Associates hosted their annual 'baby reunion' Sunday evening at the German American Club in Louisville. And it's exactly what it sounds like: reuniting staff with former patients so they can catch up and meet the children that were born as a result of their care.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville nonprofits partner to ensure parents and kids don't go without

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two local nonprofits are partnering up to ensure mothers and parents don't go without resources for their kids. 'Change Today, Change Tomorrow' and 'Diversity at the Table' hosted their third community baby shower on South Fifteenth Street. The event happens every other month. Mothers, parents, and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Locust Grove kicks off the season with the fall antiques market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Locust Grove is saying so long to summer and hello to fall. The fall antique market kicked off Sunday. The historic landmark has been welcoming vendors to the site for more than 40 years. Dealers from around the region offer a variety of antique and vintage...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Assumption volleyball tops Sacred Heart in five sets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Assumption High School volleyball team beat Sacred Heart three sets to two on Sunday afternoon. It was the second Rockets' victory over the Valkyries this season. Assumption beat Sacred Heart in three sets back in August. Charlotte Moriarty led the Rockets in kills with 29...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Churchill Downs wraps up the September meet with Downs After Dark

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The September meet wrapped up at Churchill Downs. Saturday thousands were there to celebrate 'Fiesta under the Spires.'. At 'Downs After Dark' there was a lot more than horse racing: a DJ energized the crowds with Salsa. There was even a Salsa band on hand. Throughout...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Monument unveiled in Jeffersontown to honor Gold Star Families

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A monument in Jeffersontown now serves as a reminder of the military who died while serving their country and the families they left behind. “You get this gold star. Nobody wants it. Nobody wants to join this group, but this gold star represents the ultimate sacrifice,” said Lynn Romans, mother of Sgt. Darrin Potter.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Bellarmine sprint football wins home opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University sprint football team beat Fontbonne University 14-6 on Saturday afternoon to improve to 2-0 in the program's inaugural season. The matchup, which was played at St. Xavier High School, was the Knights' first home game in program history. "I think we improved from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Speed Art Museum is helping those impacted by gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Speed Art Museum is helping those impacted by gun violence in the black community. Sunday the museum held the Promise Community Day. Guests were able to enjoy a resource fair, food trucks, music, yoga and panel discussions. The community day honors and celebrates the museum's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kammerer Middle School students raising money to send clean water to Uganda

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eighth grade students at Kammerer Middle School walked a mile in someone else's shoes on Friday to raise money and awareness for the Ugandan Water Project. The students learned about how kids their age in other countries were forced to forgo their education so they could provide clean water for their families. "[Kids in Uganda] are spending eight plus hours a day accessing clean water," teacher Katie Weingarten said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Actor/musician Jack Black hangs out at Louisville bowling alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You never know who might show up when a lot of celebrities are in town, and this weekend in Louisville was no different. Jack Black, star of films such as 'School of Rock', 'King Kong' and the 'Jumanji' franchise, visited Butchertown bowling venue Vernon Lanes while in town on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Weekly weather planner: First full week of autumn in Louisville to be cool, dry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall arrived at 9:04 p.m. last Thursday, and the cool air came along with it. Another shot of cool air is expected this week with some chilly overnight lows expected. A strong trough (large dip in the jet stream) will be the dominant factor this week, helping to keep temperatures below average. Our normal high and low temperature this time of year is 79 degrees and 58 degrees.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Kingdom's new 'pumpkin wonderland' opens this weekend

Kentucky Kingdom's new "pumpkin wonderland" is opening soon. Kentucky Kingdom announced back in June that the Louisville park will be filled with 1,000 illuminated pumpkins for fall. The event is quite literally called Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom. Aside from all the pumpkins, the park said there will be more than...
LOUISVILLE, KY

