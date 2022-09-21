ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

9-year-old Pittsburgh girl beaten by older boy on school bus, per mother

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh mother contacted Channel 11 after her 9-year-old daughter was reportedly beaten up by an older boy on her ride home from school.

“He punched her like 20 times... she was defenseless,” said Brandi Anderson.

Anderson told us that her daughter, Alona, had just started at Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Carmalt Elementary as a new student. Last Friday, on the ride home, some students were engaged in a game of “hot hands.”

The interaction ended, according to Anderson, with a 13-year-old boy pinning Alona down by his knees, treating her like a “punching bag.”

Other students reportedly filmed the incident and posted it to social media. Anderson told Channel 11 that she viewed the video, and now worries about bullying her child may face as well.

“Nobody broke up the fight. It’s like people just don’t care anymore about people,” she said. “I’m sick of it. I want something to be done.”

Anderson contacted Pittsburgh Police. A spokesperson told us that PPS police are handling the matter. A PPS spokesperson told us that simple assault charges are being filed.

The district provided this statement: “The safety of our students is a top priority. A Pittsburgh Carmalt student received disciplinary action following an incident that took place on a school bus last Friday. We do not discuss the disciplinary action of any student.”

Anderson said that she was told the student will be receiving a five-day school bus suspension, but she believes more action should be taken, and is currently driving Alona to and from school.

“These bus drivers can’t control the scene,” she said. “If they’re driving, they can’t control what’s behind them.”

Brian Forrester
4d ago

Parents are raising little heathens these days. A little corporal punishment needs to come back. Consequences for actions.

Denise Luckie
4d ago

Welcome to the new world of I didn't do it I don't care and I don't give a s*** and that all stems from the parents these new kids are absolutely horrible horrible and especially here in Pittsburgh

Connie Nania
4d ago

This is exactly what happened several years ago to a certain friend of ours while he was driving for a local school district.A much larger girl started hitting a smaller girl,and banging her head on floor of bus.Drivers are forbidden to touch the children.Our friend said ,"I was afraid that she would kill her" he called school,police etc.This driver had repeatedly reported the larger girl for this kind of conduct with no cooperation from school.He had written up reports which were very concise,he showed them to me,before he submitted them.To make a long story short,the smaller girls family intervened and got the big girl off the bus .The school district would not listen to the driver at all!! The larger girl was on bus with smaller students because she had been left back ,so she was older.Monitors are needed.This man now drives a big truck and said he WOULD NEVER drive a bus again! This generation 's lack of parenting is ruining the interaction these ," little angels" have with all of society!!

