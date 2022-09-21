9-year-old Pittsburgh girl beaten by older boy on school bus, per mother

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh mother contacted Channel 11 after her 9-year-old daughter was reportedly beaten up by an older boy on her ride home from school.

“He punched her like 20 times... she was defenseless,” said Brandi Anderson.

Anderson told us that her daughter, Alona, had just started at Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Carmalt Elementary as a new student. Last Friday, on the ride home, some students were engaged in a game of “hot hands.”

The interaction ended, according to Anderson, with a 13-year-old boy pinning Alona down by his knees, treating her like a “punching bag.”

Other students reportedly filmed the incident and posted it to social media. Anderson told Channel 11 that she viewed the video, and now worries about bullying her child may face as well.

“Nobody broke up the fight. It’s like people just don’t care anymore about people,” she said. “I’m sick of it. I want something to be done.”

Anderson contacted Pittsburgh Police. A spokesperson told us that PPS police are handling the matter. A PPS spokesperson told us that simple assault charges are being filed.

The district provided this statement: “The safety of our students is a top priority. A Pittsburgh Carmalt student received disciplinary action following an incident that took place on a school bus last Friday. We do not discuss the disciplinary action of any student.”

Anderson said that she was told the student will be receiving a five-day school bus suspension, but she believes more action should be taken, and is currently driving Alona to and from school.

“These bus drivers can’t control the scene,” she said. “If they’re driving, they can’t control what’s behind them.”

