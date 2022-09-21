ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

montanasports.com

Class AA golf: Bozeman, Butte boys, Billings West, Missoula Hellgate girls grab divisional titles

The Bozeman and Butte boys and Billings West and Missoula Hellgate girls captured divisional golf championships Friday in advance of next week’s Class AA state tournament. In the Eastern AA in Bozeman, the Hawks’ Cooper Bourret took medalist honors at Cottonwood Hills, firing a two-day score of 149, three strokes better than second-place Gavin Klein of Bozeman Gallatin. Bozeman edged Gallatin for the team title, 624 to 654.
BUTTE, MT
KULR8

Yellowstone Drag Strip has last race for the season this weekend

BILLINGS, Mont. -- If you're into drag racing, this weekend is your last chance to see racers from all over Montana and neighboring states put the pedal to the metal. Only 35 minutes north of the Magic City tucked away in Action, Montana. The Yellowstone Drag Strip is hosting the last race of the season this weekend.
BILLINGS, MT
montanasports.com

8-Man roundup: No. 3 Joliet cruises to victory over Forsyth

JOLIET — Third-ranked Joliet made quick work of Forsyth in the 8-Man ranks Friday night, taking a huge lead in the first half and rolling to a 52-0 victory. Joliet’s Tucker Lind got things started in the first quarter, scoring a touchdown on a tough short-yardage run for a 6-0 lead. On the J-Hawks’ next possession, Tyson Cook hit Seth Bailey for a long touchdown over the top and the score became 14-0.
JOLIET, MT
yourbigsky.com

When will it freeze in the Billings area?

While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
BILLINGS, MT
930 AM KMPT

Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana

He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

First Interstate Bank makes wage increase

First Interstate Bank announced Wednesday that the minimum hourly wage for their new and current employees has increased by two dollars effective October 1. The press release states the minimum wage will go from 15 to 17 dollars an hour, representing a 64% pay boost for the bank’s workforce.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings police in area of Burnstead Dr. following reported altercation

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation. An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us. At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person...
BILLINGS, MT

