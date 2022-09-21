Read full article on original website
Class AA golf: Bozeman, Butte boys, Billings West, Missoula Hellgate girls grab divisional titles
The Bozeman and Butte boys and Billings West and Missoula Hellgate girls captured divisional golf championships Friday in advance of next week’s Class AA state tournament. In the Eastern AA in Bozeman, the Hawks’ Cooper Bourret took medalist honors at Cottonwood Hills, firing a two-day score of 149, three strokes better than second-place Gavin Klein of Bozeman Gallatin. Bozeman edged Gallatin for the team title, 624 to 654.
Yellowstone Drag Strip has last race for the season this weekend
BILLINGS, Mont. -- If you're into drag racing, this weekend is your last chance to see racers from all over Montana and neighboring states put the pedal to the metal. Only 35 minutes north of the Magic City tucked away in Action, Montana. The Yellowstone Drag Strip is hosting the last race of the season this weekend.
Billings winery offers unique experience
Winemakers struggle cultivating their wine grape crops in Montana due to our harsh winter temperatures
Another week of high school football is in the books, check out this week's episode of Gamechangers
BILLINGS — This week's episode of Gamechangers has everything from fumbles recovered and taken to the end zone to pick-6's. This week's No. 1 play comes from Joliet and Forsyth. Connor Kramer-Stahl tries to make a play on third down and instead Joliet's Paxton McQuillan jumps the route and is untouched into the end zone.
8-Man roundup: No. 3 Joliet cruises to victory over Forsyth
JOLIET — Third-ranked Joliet made quick work of Forsyth in the 8-Man ranks Friday night, taking a huge lead in the first half and rolling to a 52-0 victory. Joliet’s Tucker Lind got things started in the first quarter, scoring a touchdown on a tough short-yardage run for a 6-0 lead. On the J-Hawks’ next possession, Tyson Cook hit Seth Bailey for a long touchdown over the top and the score became 14-0.
When will it freeze in the Billings area?
While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana
He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.
Your Chance to Hitch Up a New Camper with Tumbleweed of Billings
In passing, a new-to-Montana co-worker said that if she won a chunk of money, she'd use it to buy a camper to get out and explore Big Sky Country. So I'm certain she'll be buying at least one raffle ticket for a chance to win a $41,000+ camper from Tumbleweed of Billings.
Billings attorney files complaint over MetraPark private management bids
A Billings resident has filed a formal complaint asking that the Yellowstone County Commissioners to not sign a contract for private management at MetraPark.
Teen drowns when car careens off road and flips on its roof in water, Montana cops say
A teen driver drowned after his car went off the road, flipped and landed on its roof in water, Montana officials told news outlets. Marshall Tucker Edwards, a 16-year-old from Park City, died in the crash Tuesday, Sept 20, Montana Highway Patrol told KTVQ. The teen was driving a Honda...
First Interstate Bank makes wage increase
First Interstate Bank announced Wednesday that the minimum hourly wage for their new and current employees has increased by two dollars effective October 1. The press release states the minimum wage will go from 15 to 17 dollars an hour, representing a 64% pay boost for the bank’s workforce.
Assault on 2400 Block of 11th Ave North in Billings
Around 2:24 am today, Billings Police received a call to the 2400 block of 11th Ave North. Allegedly, multiple individuals were looking into a persons truck, and the victim took notice. One of the juveniles pulled a gun on the victim. At some point, BPD located all the juveniles nearby...
Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
Billings police in area of Burnstead Dr. following reported altercation
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation. An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us. At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person...
One Shot, One Hit By a Car in Downtown Billings Near Daisy Dukes
Tonight, around 7:45 PM, Billings Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Broadway in Downtown Billings. A 27 year old male was shot inside a vehicle, which then struck a 30 year old male bicyclist on the street. Both were transported to a local hospital, which was not...
Two people hospitalized after shooting outside Alberta Bair Theater
Two men were hospitalized after a shooting inside in a vehicle caused that car to crash into a nearby bicyclist.
First the rain and then the winds will set it
Chances of precipitation will continue through tonight as the low pressure system makes its way across the state.
Charming Little Billings Church Abandoned for Years. What’s Up?
Every time I drive by, I wonder. Longtime locals remember when 24th St West was pretty much the western edge of Billings. Sure, a few subdivisions began popping up along 32nd St West forty years ago, but until the last couple of decades, things were basically "country" a mile west from 24th Street.
Billings police investigating shooting near Rims
Police received a report of three men involved in an altercation around 5:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Burnstead Drive, according to a tweet from Billings police.
